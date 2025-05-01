Purchasing Manager
2025-05-01
Join Our Growing Team
BE AWAKE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YOUR LIFE
About the role:
Together with the Purchasing Team you will ensure that we have extraordinary suppliers, delivering the highest quality to secure our growth and mission
The Purchasing Manager is developing and responsible for implementation of the Purchasing Strategy in alignment with the overall company strategy and with the highest standards
The Purchasing Manager is part of the Hästens Supply Chain Lead team.
Responsibilities:
Develop and lead Hästens' global purchasing strategy aligned with company growth and sustainability goals.
Manage relationships with existing suppliers and identify new sourcing opportunities worldwide.
Negotiate contracts and terms to ensure best value, quality, and delivery performance.
Monitor supplier performance and drive continuous improvement initiatives.
Collaborate closely with manufacturing, product development, logistics, and finance teams.
Ensure compliance with all quality standards, ethical sourcing practices, and sustainability initiatives.
Analyze purchasing data and market trends to optimize sourcing decisions and costs.
Work proactively to avoid supply disruptions and mitigate risks.
Prepare purchasing reports and key performance indicators (KPIs) for management.
Skills and requirements:
Bachelor or master's degree
Proven experience (5+ years) in purchasing, procurement, or sourcing, preferably in a manufacturing or premium brand environment.
Strong negotiation and contract management skills.
Strategic mindset combined with operational agility - you enjoy both planning and doing.
Excellent interpersonal skills - grounded, self-assured , and able to build trust internally and externally.
Strong problem-solving and organizational skills; ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-moving environment.
Fluent in English; Swedish is a strong plus.
Experience with ERP systems (Rootstock) is a plus.
About us:
Since 1852, Hästens Beds has been committed to crafting the best sleep. The skilled craftspeople at our factory in Köping, Sweden, have been refining our work for generations. Every bed is bespoke and made by hand using only the best natural materials. The difference lies in the details and our quest to provide the most restful sleep for people who want to lead a higher quality of life. We are proud to be a world-class international brand, operating in more than 40 countries with over 300 partners in Europe, Asia, America and Africa - and still growing.
Compensation & Benefits:
We offer a comprehensive and competitive salary and benefits program.
Hästens is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We do not discriminate in recruitment, hiring, training, advancement, or other employment practices. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating and promoting an inclusive environment for all employees. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-18
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hästens Sängar AB
(org.nr 556052-6377), https://www.hastens.com/en Arbetsplats
Hästens Jobbnummer
9315364