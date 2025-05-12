Purchasing Coordinator to Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
2025-05-12
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is now hiring a Purchasing Coordinator and we are looking for a person who enjoys physical work but is also good at administration.
At the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, we offer you a job in a beautiful and warm environment. We offer development and career opportunities internally and internationally, and as an employee you also have the opportunity to visit some of our more than 8,000 hotels worldwide at very favourable prices.
As a purchasing coordinator, your main areas of responsibility are:
* Receiving goods ordered for the hotel physically as well as registering them in the company's purchasing system
* Quality assurance of deliveries in the form of:
* Received volumes and delivery note correspond to the order placed
* Price per product on delivery note is according to order/contract where relevant
* Control of temperatures (raw material deliveries)
* Transportation of received goods within the hotel (place beverage, equipment and consumables directly into storages and move other goods to the respective department)
* Any deviation reporting where the above is not as expected
* Define par stocks (beverage & consumables) in collaboration with the F&B manager as well as other departments if applicable
* Manage the beverage, equipment and consumables storages regarding controlling that the stock is kept up to par in relation to the agreed holding volumes. Place weekly orders accordingly.
* Responsible for possible rotation of goods within the main warehouse (FIFO) and be helpful for possible rotation in other warehouses within the organization
* Perform monthly stock inventories of different storages
* Manage changes and updates regarding internal purchasing systems and perform ongoing administrative tasks
* Support each department when ordering goods via the purchasing system (prepare each order in trolleys to be picked up the following day)
* Maintain a high level of communication and transparency regarding received goods within the organization
* Maintain a good working relationship with our suppliers and act as the main contact regarding deliveries from them
* Responsible for the organization and cleanliness of the loading bay and surrounding storages
* Responsible for setting routines regarding the handling of garbage and the garbage room. To order recycling service for all the bins and trash.
Profile
We are looking for a person with good organizational and initiative skills who 's also a strong communicator with good knowledge of English (Swedish is a plus), both spoken and written. You are purposeful and you take responsibility for your work and collaboration with other departments. We believe that you:
* Have previous experience in this department or similar (more specifically in the restaurant industry with a good knowledge of different food and beverage products is strongly meritorious)
* Are accurate and with a good sense of numbers as well as comfortable reading and understanding various financial reports in the purchasing area (delivery notes, purchase orders, inventory statistics, etc.)
* Have good computer skills, MS Office, (SAP by Design strongly meritorious)
Apply today!
If this suits you well and if you are looking forward to a fun job in an international environment, we look forward to hearing from you soon. We will begin recruitment immediately and the position can be filled before the application deadline. If you would like to know more about the position, please contact Nuno Almeida Director of Operations & Concept Development, at 070 282 36 99.
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We have recently started our much-anticipated renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team.
About Archer Hotel Management
Archer Hotel Management (AHM) is the operational arm of Archer Hotel Capital (AHC), committed to pioneering sustainable management of upscale and luxury hotels in Europe. AHM is dedicated to making a 'world of difference,' empowering teams to foster entrepreneurial cultures and deliver operational excellence. Our commitment includes achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and gaining third-party certification for sustainable practices. Ersättning
