Protection & Control Lead Engineer
2026-03-04
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
Role Overview:
As a Protection & Control Lead Engineer, you will be technically responsible for planning, coordinating, and leading protection and commissioning activities for High Voltage Substation projects.
The role is primarily office-based, focusing on engineering coordination, planning, and technical leadership, while remaining flexible to travel to site to support commissioning engineers and resolve complex technical issues during critical project phases.
You will act as the technical focal point between design, commissioning contractors, project management, and the customer, ensuring safe, compliant, and high-quality energization and handover.
What will you do?
Key Roles & Responsibilities
Safety & Compliance
Ensure strict adherence to safety regulations, Linxon HSE requirements, and customer standards during testing and commissioning activities.
Proactively identify safety risks and implement mitigation measures during commissioning phases.
Protection & Commissioning Leadership
• Lead and coordinate protection and commissioning activities across multiple projects.
• Initiate and manage contracts with commissioning subcontractors.
• Plan commissioning scope, schedules, and resource requirements in alignment with project timelines.
• Oversee execution of commissioning works, providing technical guidance and on-site support as needed.
• Control and monitor commissioning progress with regular site visits.
Ensure Compilation of red-mark drawings, commissioning documentation, and final reports following successful energization.
Technical Leadership & Troubleshooting
Act as technical escalation point to support site commissioning engineers.
Identify, assess, and mitigate technical and operational risks related to protection systems and substation commissioning.
Support and oversee site commissioning teams to troubleshoot and resolve complex protection, control, and system integration issues.
Act as escalation point for technical issues during testing, energization, and handover.
FAT / SAT & Testing
Develop and maintain Pre-FAT, FAT, and SAT Inspection & Test Plans (ITPs).
Plan, prepare, and actively participate in Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) and Site Acceptance Tests (SAT).
Review test results, ensure compliance with specifications, and manage deviations and corrective actions.
Stakeholder Coordination
Interface with customers, design engineers, project managers, contract managers, commissioning engineers, and operations teams.
Provide technical support to project managers, lead engineers, and site teams throughout the project lifecycle.
Report findings clearly and collaborate across disciplines to ensure project success.
Tendering & Early Project Involvement
Participate in tendering activities, including:
Reviewing and understanding tender and technical specifications
Evaluating commissioning scope, risks, and requirements
Supporting cost estimation and commissioning strategy development
Standards, Procedures & Quality
Develop, review, and maintain commissioning test protocols, procedures, and checklists.
Ensure commissioning activities meet Linxon quality standards and contractual requirements.
Project Delivery
Support delivery of projects on time, within budget, and with required quality, aligned with Linxon's organizational and project management objectives.
Maintain a balance between office-based engineering responsibilities and frequent site travel to support critical commissioning phases.
WHAT WE OFFER
This role comes with:
Attractive Salary
Parental pay in accordance with collective agreement
Group life insurance and pensions
ASB insurance
Hybrid work model
Health Contribution
