Project Supplier Quality Manager
2025-04-14
ValueOne is looking for a skilled and proactive Project Supplier Quality Manager for an exciting consulting assignment at one of our clients Östergötland. The assignment will last for one year and is scheduled to start in May.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing, and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Project Supplier Quality Manager, you will be the key interface between suppliers and project teams.
Main tasks:
Driving supplier quality activities in project execution.
Performing supplier risk assessments and establishing oversight plans.
Assessing supplier capability to meet customer and technical requirements.
Coordinating inspection activities and witness points with suppliers and customers.
Reviewing and validating documentation such as declarations, inspection and test plans, and certificates.
Conducting pre-inspection meetings and following up on supplier performance.
Contributing to a culture of continuous improvement and quality excellence.
The position includes limited international travel.
Experience and competencies
To be successful in this role you have experience within the design, manufacturing, or operation of rotating machinery, boilers, or similar equipment within the process industry. Familiarity with standards such as CE-marking, SS-EN 1090, ISO 3834, and EU LVD is beneficial. Additionally, you are fluent in English, both spoken and written. Knowledge of Swedish is considered a strong advantage. You work in a structured and communicative way, with a collaborative mindset and a natural ability to contribute to and drive projects forward. Additionally, you bring previous experience in product quality assurance and a solid understanding of project management processes.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Frank Hemgren at +46 70 748 18 91 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
