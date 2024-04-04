Project SCM Specialist
ValueOne is looking for a Project SCM Specialist for an exciting assignment at our customer 's premises in Västerås. Initially, you will be employed by ValueOne with the intention that the role will transition to permanent employment with our client.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As a Project SCM Specialist, you will facilitate seamless collaboration between internal stakeholders and suppliers during the execution phase of projects. Your task is to ensure timely, cost-effective equipment and documentation deliveries by liaising with Project SCM Managers, Logistic Planners, Engineers, and Suppliers. You will be part of a team of other Project SCM Specialists. Remote work is possible to some extent as well as occasional travels to the office in Ludvika.
Main tasks.
Proactively plan and follow-up on all equipment deliveries with suppliers and internal stakeholders.
Drive, attend and provide information to kick-off and clarification meetings with suppliers.
Solve upcoming quality constraints or deficiencies with the supplier equipment deliveries in close collaboration with the Project SCM Manager.
Experience and competencies
The ideal candidate for this position should preferably have a couple of years of relevant experience working in close interaction with suppliers as well as an Academic degree in a relevant field. You are used to work in different fields of business operation, preferable working on project basis and with purchasing and supply chain. Some experience in negotiation and in commercial discussions is desired. Fluency in English, written and oral, is a must.
You trust in your ability to build internal and external networks and you have a mindset to learn and develop yourself. Furthermore, you are considered a reliable team player and you have an independent and result oriented working style.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Johanna Hallnemo at 072-143 23 79 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-04
