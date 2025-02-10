Project Purchaser
About FlexLink
FlexLink is a leading organization headquartered in Göteborg, Sweden and has operating units in 26 countries and is represented in more than 60.
We are a leading provider of high-end solutions to manufacturing industries such as food, beverages, tissues, personal care, pharmaceutical, automotive, batteries and electronics.
Our business portfolio encompasses a wide range of innovative solutions in automated production flows, with conveyor design, custom conveyor engineering, and software support to manage the information flows in a production process to match the material movement.
Working closely with our global customers, we strive to provide state-of-the-art solutions that deliver production efficiency and enable sustainable manufacturing today and tomorrow.
For more detailed information about FlexLink and its comprehensive business landscape, please visit www.flexlink.com.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of innovation-based industrial and packaging solutions companies operating globally, headquartered in Bologna, Italy. Coesia operates in 36 countries with 20 different companies and employs over 8,000 people as of 2023.
About the role
We are looking for a Project Purchaser who will play an integral role in the many product development projects at FlexLink. As a natural part of driving many RFQ's simultaneously, you are responsible for selecting the right supplier for the right product, while ensuring optimum cost, lead time and documentation in time for project release.
The Project Purchaser will also conduct various tasks related to product enrichment within the company ERP system SAP, as well as distributing drawings and other technical documentation using the company PLM system. Working as a link between the Supply Chain and the Technology Development department, there is a requirement that you maintain an efficient way of sorting out the most important information and communicating it to the internal stakeholders of each project. This job requires both domestic and international travel.
Main activities and responsibilities
• Identify suitable suppliers among already established suppliers or new potential suppliers.
• Prepare, distribute and evaluate RFQ's for all new FlexLink products.
• Negotiate cost and lead times at acceptable levels according to project budget.
• Order initial samples of new products.
• Conduct various cost reduction activities (e.g. price negotiations).
• Drive and coordinate proper item creation/release process in the PLM and ERP system.
• Participate and contribute to supplier performance reviews.
• Participate in and contribute during project meetings.
• Act as a link between the Operations and Technology Development departments.
What you need to be successful
You have a bachelor's or preferably master's degree in engineering or business. You also have:
• 2-3 years relevant working experience, preferably within purchasing.
• Experience of various ERP systems, preferably SAP.
• Negotiation skills.
• Strong analytical ability and financial awareness.
• Good communication and networking skills.
• Self-driven and autonomous.
• Positive mindset and a team player spirit.
• Good knowledge and usage of the Microsoft Office package (Excel, Powerpoint, etc.)
• Fluency in English, written and spoken.
Our Offer
• Collective agreement (incl. pension contribution)
• Medical insurance
• Merit increase (extra salary increase on top of the annual salary revision, based on performance)
• Wellness allowance 4000kr/year
• Parental pay
• ATK (Arbetstidsförkortning)
• Hybrid working
• Free onsite parking and great connection by train/tram/bus, etc.
Join the team!
This is a permanent, full-time position. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Matilda Nilsson at matilda.nilsson@flexlink.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail. Please use the link to apply via our career site.
External agencies are kindly requested not to contact the company regarding this position.
