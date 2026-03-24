Project Portfolio Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla administratörsjobb i Ludvika
2026-03-24
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
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, Solna
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The opportunity
We are looking for a Grid Integration Project Portfolio Manager responsible for overseeing the planning, execution, and completion of large-scale HVDC Valve projects. This role involves leading project managers, coordinating with stakeholders, and driving project success from inception to completion. This role is fundamental in driving the operational and financial performance of the business to ensure we deliver our projects as per scope, budget, and time. Equally important, you will be a part of transforming the business to a project approach to a project portfolio operating model to scale the business, empower teams and drive operational excellence. This transformation is fundamental to our success in this fast-growing market and a strong capability of leading change will be a success factor in this role.
This position is based in Ludvika Hitachi Energy office.
We are interested in learning more about you and what you can contribute to so don't hesitate to apply even though you don 't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
How you'll make an impact
Team Leadership: Lead and inspire a team of 4-6 project managers, creating a collaborative, high-performing environment. Mentor and develop team members to support their individual growth while optimizing project performance and strengthening internal capabilities.
Stakeholder Coordination: Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, including global manufacturing plants, engineering, contractors, suppliers, and clients, to ensure smooth project execution.
Risk Management: Identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies to minimize impact on project timelines and outcomes.
Compliance: Ensure all projects adhere to industry regulations, safety standards, and environmental guidelines.
Performance Monitoring: Track project progress, prepare regular reports, and present updates to senior management including risk mitigation plan. Oversee project budgets, monitor expenditures, and implement cost-saving measures where possible.
Task force leadership: In case of deviation in Quality, Budget and Time have strong task force leadership capacity to mitigate business exposure, ensure customer delivery and keep stakeholders informed.
Your background
Project management experience and/or a business- or engineering degree
Proven experience in a leadership role, preferably within the Energy sector
Proven analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work collaboratively in a high paced dynamic environment.
A solid understanding of finance to manage budgets and financial planning effectively.
Proven organizational and planning skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and the ability to create strong working relationships.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Bergquist, fredrik.bergquist@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Kevin Galloway kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9815728