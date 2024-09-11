Project Planner - Battery Cell Process & Equipment Engineering
2024-09-11
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Project Planner to join our Engineering team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
Our Engineering team is coalition of specialists, engineers and technical project managers across a broad range of technical disciplines. Together they work toward the shared goal of scaling and industrializing the production of our lithium-ion battery technology that will help Volvo transform into a pure electric car manufacturer.
Our Engineering team collaborative, nimble, and always open to learn and grow. Their skills and experiences come from a variety of industries all over the world and span chemical, electrical, mechanical, and industrial engineering.
The team is currently focused on designing, planning and equipping a world class Gigafactory in time for start of production in 2026. This is an immense undertaking requiring the joint efforts and contributions of engineers working cross-functionally, with the ultimate goal of producing the world's most sustainable lithium-ion batteries.
What you will do
In your role as Project Planner you will be part of the Engineering organization of NOVO Energy. You will have ownership of the detailed Engineering timeline including design, manufacturing, shipping, installations, commissioning and start of production related to the process and material handling equipment. In this role you are responsible for all the dependencies and maintain multiple schedules in the tool Primavera Cloud and collaborate with internal and external parties to secure quality outputs.
You will be working closely with various members of the Engineering team and Technical Project Mangers, to develop and implement a plan - both in terms of time and quality. The environment has high demands on communication, flexibility, long-term strategic thinking skills.
Key responsibilities include:
- Develop, manage, and maintain the schedules in in the tool Primavera (Cloud) for project scope delivered by Engineering.
- Enter or create new activities or dependencies when no previous planning exists.
- Conduct the scheduling meetings to determine the requirements and dependencies within the Engineering team.
- Monitor and track project progress and identify the risks accordingly.
- Report the progress or the new schedule to the PMO planner on weekly basis.
Skills & Requirements:
We're looking for you who enjoys working in an international environment and understands the importance of building good relationships and managing stakeholders to achieve results. You should be highly organized, focused on delivering outcomes, and take initiative with a can-do attitude that consistently exceeds expectations.
- Relevant university degree (B.Sc. / B.Eng. or similar) or apprenticeship in relevant discipline
- Relevant experience within Primavera
- Fluency in written and spoken English
- Good MS Office suite skills
Please be aware that all selected candidates will be required to undergo a mandatory background check as part of our recruitment process.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
