Project Operations Manager
ABB AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Västerås
2024-08-08
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
Business Unit Metallurgy sell, produce and deliver electromagnetic stirrer projects to the steel and aluminum industries around the globe. Our products help the steel and aluminium industry to reduce emissions, increase productivity and to deliver higher quality. We are growing and we are now looking for a new project operations manager Accountable for the local management of all project execution activities in the area of responsibility. Ensures operations are executed in accordance with company procedures, contract specifications, quality standards, Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) requirements, financial targets, and schedule commitments. Coordinates and oversees team development and standardized process development to continually improve the effectiveness of Project Execution teams.
Reporting to the BU Metallurgy manager, you will have 7 project managers reporting to you. Office location is in Västerås.
Your responsibilities
Ensures that the portfolio of projects is managed consistently based on best practices and ABB policies, controls, and SOX requirements.
Ensures that the area of responsibility is structured to fit the business model, sufficiently staffed with skilled resources, and directed appropriately.
Guides, motivates, and develops direct and indirect reports.
Leads and coaches the Project Execution teams to achieve defined business objectives.
Drives efficiency and effectiveness and improves cash flow, revenue, and profitability
Leads and oversees the local Project Execution team, ensuring that ABB policies are consistently followed.
Participates in the budgeting process jointly with the local Division/Product Group Manager and Controller.
Participates in sales and operations planning with other members of the local Division/Product Group Management team and takes actions to close potential gaps in project execution capability and capacity.
Supervises project execution and performance management through project reviews with the management and Project Managers to ensure contract fulfillment and approves any project deviations.
Takes an active role in resolving escalated issues, especially those raised by the customer.
Ensures the portfolio of projects follows good methodology and execution practices in accordance with internal standard procedures and that projects are closed as per contracts entered with customers.
Ensures that projects consistently apply contract and claims management methodologies in accordance with ABB policies and contractual agreements and in interaction and close collaboration with respective functions.
Builds and maintains relationships with key internal and external stakeholders.
Serves as an escalation point for individual and systemic project management issues within the Project Execution team.
Your background
At least 5 years of experience in export of technical systems and projects working as project manager, senior project manager or as a PMO manager or equivalent.
A degree in the field of engineering, preferably in electrical/automation, or other equivalent certification.
Strong and demonstrated understanding of project portfolio financials and demonstrated experience working with enterprise resource planning and
standard operating procedures.
A collaborative, unprompted and solution-focused working style.
Speak and write fluently in both Swedish and English.
More about us
Process Industries division delivers complete electrification and automation solutions, industry-specific products and lifecycle services across industries. Engineering and delivering automation solutions from device to monitoring and control make our customers get more out of their investment; digitalization solutions including collaborative operations and augmented reality help improve plant and enterprise productivity, reduce maintenance and energy costs. Our engineering, project management, services and solutions portfolio covers a wide range of industries - Mining, Pulp & Paper, Metals, Aluminum and Cement, Data centers and Food and Beverage.
Recruiting Manager Ola Norén, +46 705 20 51 10, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please apply latest by the 4th of September, 2024.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://new.abb.com/
721 83 VÄSTERÅS
