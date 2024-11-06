Project Manager With A Focus On Digitalization To Alimak
Are you an ambitious project manager with an interest in digital transformation? Do you want to work in a dynamic and innovative environment where you get to operate the implementation of digital solutions that increase productivity and efficiency? Then you could be the person we are looking for!
We at Alimak are looking for a dedicated person for digital implementation projects who can plan, implement and operate projects and digital initiatives with high quality.
Job Summary
In the role of project manager, you are responsible for planning, leading and delivering digital implementation projects in line with our business goals. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including IT development and business units, to ensure projects are completed on time and within budget. You will ensure collaboration and monitor customer's needs and competitors' activities during the project execution.
An important part of the work involves identifying and managing risks, as well as proactively communicating project progress to stakeholders at all levels. You will operate the implementation of digital solutions and ensure that these meet our high quality standards and align with existing processes. The role includes maintaining related project documentation.
This is a global role but based and focused on the factory in Skellefteå. The role will serve both Industrial and Construction divisions.
Requirements and Experience
We are looking for you who have a university education or equivalent work experience, for example a bachelor's degree in information technology, business administration, project management or a similar field. You have previous experience in leading the introduction of digital solutions and have knowledge of various project management methods. To succeed in this role, you should have strong knowledge of digital platforms and services (such as web-based applications) and a solid understanding of IT systems (e.g., ERP and PDM systems) and software development in general. This knowledge is essential for collaborating on and steering projects focused on functional requirements, ensuring that these systems interact and support each other to create integrated solutions.
Communication is key in this role and strong communication skills in both Swedish and English, spoken and written, are required.
It is an advantage if you have experience with project tools such as Microsoft Project or similar, as well as experience from working in international organizations with several product lines.
You are a solution-oriented person who takes responsibility and shows initiative and drive. You thrive in a changing environment where you carry out your work in a systematic way. As a team player, you have the ability to inspire and collaborate with others to achieve the best results. You also have an interest in how new technology and digitalization can affect future business and are open to travel if necessary.
Contact information
Location: Skellefteå
The application deadline is 2024-11-24. Candidate selection and interviews take place continuously and we look forward to your application as soon as possible.
In this recruitment, Alimak collaborates with Wikan Personal. The position is a direct recruitment and you will be employed by Alimak. If you have questions about the position, please contact recruitment consultant Tomas Vidmark, 0910-77 09 82, tomas@wikan.se
or Irma Öhlund, 0910-77 09 83, irma@wikan.se
