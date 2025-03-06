Project Manager to a Leading Player in Digital Infrastructure!
2025-03-06
Are you a seasoned Project Manager with a passion for digital infrastructure and data communication? Join a leading provider in the Nordics and drive transformative projects that unify our customer experience across the region.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a Project Manager to lead, manage, and deliver our "Mint" projects within scope, on time, and within budget. This role involves overseeing the entire project lifecycle from initiation to closure. You will be responsible for our entire B2B project process, including driving our DP1/DP2 project initiations.
You are offered
• An exciting opportunity to lead and manage high-impact projects within a leading digital infrastructure and data communication company in the Nordics.
• A dynamic and collaborative work environment with cross-functional teams.
• A dedicated consultant manager that will support you during your assignment
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Planning & Initiation: Define project scope, goals, and deliverables in collaboration with business stakeholders and technical teams. Develop detailed project plans outlining tasks, timelines, resources, and milestones within our DP1/DP2 process.
• Management: Lead cross-functional project teams, ensuring that team members have clear responsibilities, are equipped with the necessary tools, and are motivated to meet project objectives.
• Budgeting: Oversee project budgets, ensuring that the project is delivered within the allocated resources and funding.
• Risk Management: Identify, assess, and manage project risks and issues.
• Communication: Serve as the primary point of contact for all project stakeholders, including business leaders, IT teams, and vendors. Provide regular updates on project status, risks, and achievements.
• Quality Assurance: Ensure that project deliverables meet quality standards and align with business requirements.
• Closure & Evaluation: Ensure that all project deliverables are completed, approved, and handed over.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A relevant education background such as Business Administration or similar
• 3-6 years experience as a Project Manager in complex environments with multiple BSS systems and different portal solutions.
• Strong change and stakeholder management background with experience in implementation projects, including user education and creation of information/communication for internal and external customers.
• Proficiency in English.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience guiding junior departments through requirement and estimation processes with clear ways of working.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Communicative
• Adaptable to change
• Analytical
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
