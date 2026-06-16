Master Scheduler - Global Order Management, Demand & Supply, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-06-16
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to contribute to efficient, reliable, and forward-looking production? Axis is looking for a structured, analytical and driven Master Scheduler to join our Global Order Management team.
Who is your future team?
The Global Order Management team plays a key role in meeting customer expectations and delivering on promises. The team consists of 10 skilled and dedicated professionals who make things happen! They are Master Schedulers, Process Developers, and Global Order Specialists. Through close collaboration with stakeholders, the team ensure timely product delivery, develop enhanced capabilities, and planning alignment, ultimately providing a trustworthy and seamless experience for our customers while driving business growth and supporting Axis' strategic objectives.
Within our team, you'll be part of the group specializing in Master Scheduling. With eight Configuration and Logistics Centers (CLCs) strategically located around the world, you'll play a key role in planning our global incoming orders to meet the demand from our customers.
In this role, you'll collaborate closely, not only with your team members, but also cross-functionally with Demand & Supply, local Sales Operations, and local planners at each of our CLCs. It's an exciting opportunity to work in a truly global, fast-paced environment where your contributions directly impact our operations.
What You'll Do Here as a Master Scheduler?
As the Master Scheduler, you will be the driving force behind our production planning efforts - leveraging our ERP system to align production with customer demand, production strategies, and long-term organizational goals.
Key Responsibilities:
Order and Production Planning: Develop and maintain production plans that effectively balance supply, demand, and capacity constraints, aligning with customer requirements and business objectives. This includes translating customer orders and forecasts into actionable master schedules, optimizing production sequences, and ensuring timely release of production orders.
Inventory Management: Coordinate finished goods inventory (FGI) for manufactured Sales Units.
Collaboration and Communication: Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure alignment and effective communication of production and sales order plans. Facilitate clear and timely communication of production and sales order plans. Provide accurate availability estimates and updates to stakeholders via internal planning tools and systems to ensure customer expectations are met.
Continuous improvements: Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the production planning process. Identify opportunities to enhance schedule accuracy, system utilization, lead time reduction, and overall planning efficiency. Contribute to the development of planning KPIs and participate in cross-functional improvement projects to streamline planning workflows.
What We're Looking For:
Required Skills and Abilities:
Strategic mindset with strong analytical and data synthesis capabilities.
High proficiency in spreadsheet tools and ERP systems for production planning.
Demonstrated leadership and project management skills.
Degree in Industrial Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or similar.
At least 3 years of work experience in production planning, scheduling, or supply chain management within a manufacturing or industrial environment, is an advantage.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills also in English and comfortable engaging at all levels of the organization.
An effective team player who builds collaborative partnerships functions globally.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
Ready to Act?
We welcome all applications! We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Josefin Billing at +46 46 272 1800 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
9966882