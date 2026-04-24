Project Manager Robotics
Avaron AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-04-24
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a major transformation within robotics and manufacturing, where production capabilities are being developed for the future. In this assignment, you will take ownership of sub-projects connected to production development, factory relocation, and the introduction of new products into manufacturing.
You will work in a technically advanced industrial environment with broad impact across the full production flow, including logistics, assembly, painting, testing, verification, quality assurance, and industrialization. The role includes close collaboration with cross-functional specialists and regular interaction with global robotics teams. This is an exciting opportunity if you enjoy driving real change in complex manufacturing operations and want to influence projects with clear business and production impact.
Job DescriptionYou will lead and coordinate sub-projects within production development and factory-related initiatives.
You will drive planning, execution, follow-up, and overall delivery in several parallel projects.
You will manage risks, dependencies, and stakeholder communication to keep progress and priorities aligned.
You will collaborate with specialists from multiple technical disciplines as well as consultants engaged in the projects.
You will help ensure alignment between sub-projects and the line organization.
You will contribute to initiatives tied to production relocation, industrialization, and the introduction of new products into manufacturing.
RequirementsYou have solid experience in project management within industrial environments.
You have worked with production development, factory-related projects, or industrialization.
You are confident leading cross-functional teams and coordinating stakeholders across technical disciplines.
You have hands-on experience with planning, execution, follow-up, and risk management in complex projects.
You communicate clearly and know how to create alignment between project teams and the wider organization.
You have fluent English.
Nice to haveExperience from automation environments.
Experience from large-scale technical projects.
Experience supporting the introduction of new products into production.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7635347-1965953". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9874784