Project manager /Projektledare elkraft
2024-11-30
PROJECT MANAGER
Hughes Power System AB in Nättraby is looking for a Project Manager with experience of electrical medium and high voltage systems within electricity distribution - transmission and railway electrification.
Hughes Power System, is a leading Swedish manufacturer of environmentally friendly equipment for the electrification of railway systems and electricity distribution-transmission systems. We value high quality standards and innovative approaches in the development process.
What we offer:
• Opportunity to be part of a company that leads in environmentally friendly equipment for electrification.
• A dynamic work environment where creativity and innovation are encouraged
• Challenging projects and the opportunity to work with advanced technology
• A dedicated and supportive work environment where your voice is heard and your competence is appreciated
Who we are looking for:
• Knowledge and experience in electrical equipment and high voltage systems and associated mechanical systems
• Complete planning and supervision of production and deliveries
• Technical English in speech and writing at a professional level
• Ability to understand and interpret product requirements and standards
• Strong problem-solving skills and accuracy in detail work
As part of our team, you will have the opportunity to showcase our products and will be expected to communicate clearly and effectively with other team members to ensure our products meet our customers' expectations and needs.
If you believe you have the skills and experience, we are looking for, please submit your application today with your resume and a cover letter outlining your experience and why you are the perfect candidate for this position.
Hughes Power Systems
The company's customers are from New Zealand, Africa, North America and central Europe. The customers are railway companies and electricity distribution companies. We have all imaginable electrical engineering equipment, climate simulation equipment, modern machine shop with several CNC controlled machines, 5-axis simultaneous milling, sheet metal workshop with laser cutting equipment, edge pressing and a robotic laser welding system in progress. We manufacture most of the details of our products.www.hughespowersystem.comhttps://www.youtube.com/@hughespowersystem Så ansöker du
