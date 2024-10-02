Project Manager needed!
2024-10-02
Are you an outgoing, solution-oriented individual with a strong technical understanding of IT infrastructure? Are you experiences in taking ownership of your projects while effectively collaborating with teams, vendors, and stakeholders? Do you have experience with tools like JIRA, Confluence, and ServiceNow? Then we suggest you keep reading!
About the position
We are looking for a Project Manager for our client, a well-known company in the fashion industry. They aim to become industry leaders in creating irresistible products and assortment, building a fast-moving, creative organization centered around the product. You will be working from the office located in central Stockholm.
Your daily tasks
As a Project Manager within Site Tech Engineering, you will be responsible for leading and coordinating technical projects from inception to completion across multiple platforms. You'll manage various tasks simultaneously, collaborating with different departments and external suppliers. Your role will involve close cooperation with development teams and business units to ensure successful project delivery.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage technical projects from start to finish
Translate business needs into actionable tasks for technical teams
Collaborate across departments to resolve issues and drive outcomes
Identify and mitigate risks, manage dependencies, and prioritize tasks
Lead project meetings and participate in agile ceremonies
Maintain project documentation and tools (Teams, SharePoint, JIRA)
Provide regular status reports and escalate issues as needed
Your characteristics
To excel as a Project Manager, we hope you are a communicative person and possess a solid understanding of IT infrastructure. You should have the ability to grasp and convey complex solutions clearly, while being comfortable working independently with the support of your manager and team. A key part of the role involves collaborating closely with various teams, vendors, and stakeholders, and taking full ownership of your projects. A problem-solving attitude is essential for overcoming challenges. Strong collaboration skills are key for effective teamwork, along with curiosity and adaptability to quickly understand new technologies and concepts. Confidence in exploring alternative solutions and preparing contingency plans is crucial, as are strong interpersonal skills to build meaningful relationships.
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Senior experience of leading projects in global enterprise companies
Experience collaborating and coordinating across multiple IT infrastructure teams, external vendors, and stakeholders
Experience as a Project Manager with a successful track record from complex IT infrastructure related projects
Ability to bridge the gap between technical requirements and business needs
Experience with tools like JIRA, Confluence, ServiceNow, and Microsoft Office tools
Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-12-31. Start 2024-11-01.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Amanda Delvén, you can reach her via amanda.delven@perido.se
. You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 34832 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1500 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-01
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34832".
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34832". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), https://perido.se/lediga-jobb/
118 49 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8933515