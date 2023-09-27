Project Manager (Medical Device) - Bonesupport (Lund)
2023-09-27
BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver. The company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 329 million in 2022. Please visit www.bonesupport.com
for more information.
BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.
Come and join BONESUPPORT as Project Manager! Here is a chance to contribute with your experience in an agile and creative company with extraordinary products!
BONESUPPORT is an innovative and rapidly growing orthobiologics company, based in Lund, Sweden. To further strengthen the company, BONESUPPORT is now looking for an experienced and driven Project Manager to be a part of our Program Office.
Your mission
You will have the responsibility to lead and manage projects within New Product Development, New markets, Manufacturing process improvements and support to existing products, to ensure on time and within budget delivery through effective management of BONESUPPORT resources. This role encompasses both hands-on project management activities as well as overall inter-project coordination. You will be located in our headquarter in Lund, Sweden.
Purpose and summary of position:
• Overall management of project execution across all project phases.
• Lead the development of overall project scope and execution strategy
• Lead the development of cost estimate for funding requests
• Based on project requirements, propose suitable team's to execute the project's
• Execute project tasks as required.
• Control of cost, schedule and scope within corporate guidelines
Your profile
We believe that you are an experienced and driven project manager with minimum 3-5 years in project management, within medical device/pharma projects from initiation to commercialization. You have a technical academic background on a Bachelor/Master level or similar. Experience from R&D and transfer to manufacturing and/or product lifecycle management (a "hands-on" person) is an advantage. Having medical device development experience is preferred along with a solid working knowledge of FDA Quality System Regulations and ISO 13485. We think that you have demonstrated success leading, facilitating and motivating cross-functional peers and teams, and you are capable in managing multiple projects simultaneously. For this position you need to be able to communicate in English on a high level.
At BONESUPPORT we value personal skills as much as professional qualifications, and in this role we are looking for a reliable, business oriented and self-motivated person with excellent communication skills verbally and written. You need to be flexible and able to adjust to current conditions and have strong prioritization and organizational skills.
Why BONESUPPORT
At BONESUPPORT you will be working together with skilled, dedicated people who enjoy working in a fast growing and innovative organization. We offer a dynamic and stimulating workplace and strive for generating great teamwork, innovation, passion, and performance - which is reflected in impressive employee engagement figures. We believe in our journey and take pride in what we do!
Information and application
For more information about this job-opening, please contact recruitment consultant Tobias Lorentzon at TOBLOR Consulting, phone: +46 735 11 10 60. You apply for this position through TOBLOR's career site, www.toblor.se,
by uploading your CV and personal letter.
