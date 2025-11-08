Project Manager Göteborgs Energy Systems AB
2025-11-08
Do you have experience as a Project Manager and want to lead international projects in the maritime industry? We are now looking for you to join us on our journey forward - towards smarter and more sustainable marine heating solutions. Read more about the role and the candidate profile below.
The Position As a Project Manager, you will be responsible for leading customized projects within marine heating systems from handover to final delivery. You will work closely with customers through ongoing follow-up and relationship building. Your role is to clarify project scope and requirements, while also managing planning and budgeting. You will design basic system layouts and drawings in AutoCAD LT. You will also specify equipment and coordinate engineering, procurement, and suppliers. Finally, you will ensure documentation and approvals are in place. Several projects will run in parallel, and your success depends on structure, precision, and attention to detail.
The position is based at our office in Gothenburg, with only occasional travel.
Key responsibilities:
Maintain customer contact and follow-up throughout the project
Manage project budget and financial follow-up
Design systems and produce drawings (AutoCAD LT)
Specify equipment and support the procurement process
Coordinate internal and external resources and deliveries
Prepare and maintain project and delivery documentation
Report on progress and contribute to continuous improvement of workflows and processes
Our offer to you At GESAB, you will be part of an internationally oriented company where you are included and recognized as an important part of the team. Your ideas and ways of working can truly make a difference. We value well-being and balance, offering employment conditions covered by a collective agreement. This includes a health check-up every two years, a wellness allowance, and a bonus program. To strengthen our team spirit, we also enjoy a team breakfast every Wednesday. At GESAB, you are not just an employee - you are an important part of our journey forward. Your profile We are looking for a Project Manager who is structured and organized, with strong skills in planning, prioritizing, and managing projects efficiently. You are a team player who collaborates well with different stakeholders and contributes to a positive, solution-oriented work environment. At the same time, you are proactive and take initiative, driving the work forward by identifying needs, taking responsibility, and finding solutions.
The role requires that you are self-motivated, able to make decisions, and work in a focused and goal-oriented way even when entrusted with a high level of responsibility. You are also communicative and comfortable working with clients and partners in international environments, where English is often the main working language. To succeed in this role, you should have several years of technical project management experience, leading projects from start to completion.
Göteborgs Energy Systems GESAB designs and delivers complete heating systems and NOx reduction solutions. Our offering covers the full project scope - from concept studies, project planning, specifications, and P&IDs to class approval, construction drawings, and project-specific manuals. We are primarily focused on the maritime industry, serving a global customer base of shipyards, shipowners, and offshore operators. GESAB has subsidiaries in Germany and China, along with several branch offices worldwide.
Requirements
Technical engineering degree
Experience in project management
Some experience in a similar role
Proficiency in English, both spoken and written
Knowledge of AutoCAD LT is an advantage
Preferred qualification
Experience from the energy and marine industry
Background as an HVAC engineer
PLC/software competence
Swedish language skills
We look forward to receiving your application! Please note that we review applications on an ongoing basis, which means the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Application deadline: 2025-11-30
Start date: As soon as possible
Position: Full-time
Location: Gothenburg
Platsa is responsible for the recruitment process for this position. If employed, you will be hired directly by our client. For any questions, please contact the responsible recruiter:
Evelina Löfberg - evelina.lofberg@platsa.se
