Project Manager for Scania Special Vehicles
2025-03-21
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are now looking for a Project manager also known as an Assignment Manager at Scania; who will join the product Follow up team (Red arrow) at Scania Special Vehicles mainly working with fast paced assignments with short deadlines. Our customers range from logistic fleet operators to defence armed forces. We value an open and inclusive work environment where all employees are given the opportunity to develop and contribute with their unique skills.
Job Responsibilities
In your role as a Project manager you will lead assignments solving deviations both in production and aftermarket. Typical work tasks could include:
• Leading assignments related to aftermarket deviations (FQ), developing short term actions, service solutions for our customers in a high paced environment.
• Coordinating activities such as Root cause analysis, drawing updates, sending quality reports to suppliers etc.
• Support production by being an interface to the customized truck RnD organisation.
• Together with the colleagues in the team you are also responsible for continuously improving and challenging the group's working methods and processes.
Who You Are
We are seeking a highly motivated and adaptable Entry-Level Project Manager with a technical background in the automotive industry, ideally from Research & Development or production. In this fast-paced role, you will navigate ambiguity, adapt to challenges, and view deviations as opportunities for growth and improvement.
You are driven, flexible, and responsible, capable of both collaborating with others and working independently toward set targets. You thrive on variety over specialization, managing multiple ongoing tasks and embracing a broad range of responsibilities.
You hold an M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Automotive, Mechanical or a related field, with preferably some industry experience. Strong problem-solving skills, adaptability, and a proactive mindset are essential, along with fluency in English. If you are passionate about the automotive sector and eager to take on a dynamic project management role, we'd love to hear from you!
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
Joining our team offers a dynamic and fast-paced work environment, providing you with diverse responsibilities and significant opportunities for personal and professional development. This role offers a chance to build a broad network within the company, fostering connections with teams across Research and Development, as well as cross-functional collaboration with units in market strategy, production, purchasing, and aftermarket services.
You'll become an integral part of a competent and friendly international team of seven individuals. Our team brings together different nationalities and backgrounds, creating a diverse and dynamic work environment. We foster a strong team spirit, ensuring that your work experience is both rewarding and enjoyable.
In this role you will have the opportunity to work with a wide range of products, systems, challenges, and cross-functions.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-04-06.
Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
