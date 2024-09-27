Project Manager for Exciting EU Deforestation Regulation Implementation!
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-09-27Arbetsuppgifter
Are you passionate about driving positive change in the Paper and Pulp industry? We are looking for a dedicated Project Manager to lead the implementation of the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) in partnership with a leading company in the industry. This full-time role is crucial from October 2024 to February 2025, with the potential for extension.
As the Project Manager, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring compliance with the newly adopted EUDR, targeting deforestation and forest degradation in specific product areas. Your responsibilities will involve coordinating the development and integration of new processes and solutions within various departments of the organization, including Wood Supply, Procurement, Commercial, and Operations.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead the implementation of EUDR solutions for short-term compliance and long-term alignment with organizational goals.
• Manage project resources and drive necessary changes to processes and systems to meet EUDR requirements.
• Collaborate with internal teams, external partners, and stakeholders to ensure seamless integration and alignment with strategic initiatives.
• Engage with senior management and steering committees, providing regular updates on project progress.
Required Skills and Experience:
• Proven track record in managing business and IT projects, particularly in process and solution implementation.
• Strong stakeholder management skills with experience working across various teams and external partners.
• Expertise in supply chain processes and familiarity with custom-built and ERP systems, including their integration challenges.
• Minimum of 10 years of project management experience, preferably in regulatory compliance and sustainability initiatives.
Additional Experience:
• Background in leading regulatory and sustainability-driven projects.
• Knowledge of the manufacturing industry, including traceability processes and supply chain concepts.
Personal Qualities:
• Independent yet collaborative team player.
• Excellent communication skills for engaging with technical and business stakeholders.
• Detail-oriented with a strategic perspective.
• Technical understanding of IT systems with a solutions-focused approach.
Location:
Remote work flexibility with occasional travel to Stockholm (Solna) or our mills for workshops and meetings.
If you're ready to make a difference and drive impactful change within the industry, apply now to join our customer as a Project Manager for the EU Deforestation Regulation implementation project!
Tillträde och ansökan
Start Date: October 2024
End Date: February 2025, with the possibility of extension.
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: 0790 06 27 11
Selections and interwievs are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1043". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com Jobbnummer
8924160