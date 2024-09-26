Project Manager for Czech Republic Expansion
2024-09-26
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige
About Novus Terra
Novus Terra is an innovative company with a strong presence in several industries. We are now expanding one of our subsidiaries to the Czech Republic, and we are looking for a skilled Project Manager to lead this transition and ensure a seamless relocation.
Job Overview
We are seeking a highly organized and experienced Project Manager to oversee the relocation of one of our subsidiaries from Sweden to the Czech Republic. This is a critical role that will involve coordinating the entire process from scouting a suitable warehouse and production facility to sourcing production equipment, hiring the right employees, and ensuring that the business is fully operational in its new location.
The ideal candidate will have strong project management skills, fluency in both English and Czech, and in-depth knowledge of the Czech Republic's business environment, including legal, logistical, and operational aspects.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and manage the entire relocation process of the subsidiary to the Czech Republic.
Scout and secure a suitable warehouse/production facility.
Source and procure necessary production equipment.
Manage recruitment efforts to find the right employees for the new location.
Ensure legal compliance and smooth integration of operations in the Czech Republic.
Develop a comprehensive project plan and ensure all tasks are completed on time and within budget.
Coordinate with stakeholders across both Sweden and the Czech Republic to ensure alignment and clear communication throughout the transition.
Address any logistical or operational challenges that arise during the transition.
Requirements
Proven experience as a Project Manager, preferably with experience in relocation or business expansion projects.
Fluency in both English and Czech is required.
Strong knowledge of the Czech Republic's business environment, including real estate, logistics, and employment law.
Excellent organizational and leadership skills, with the ability to manage complex projects and meet tight deadlines.
Strong problem-solving abilities and adaptability in handling unexpected challenges.
Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively with cross-functional teams.
Familiarity with production equipment and operational facilities is an advantage.
Why Join Novus Terra?
Be a key player in a major international expansion and gain valuable experience in managing complex projects.
Work in a dynamic and growing company that values innovation and excellence.
Opportunity to make a significant impact on the company's future success.
How to Apply
If you are ready to take on this exciting challenge and believe you have the skills and experience to lead this project successfully, we would love to hear from you. Please send your CV and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience and interest in the role to info@novusterra.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-01
E-post: info@novusterra.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novus Terra AB
(org.nr 559098-4893)
550 08 JÖNKÖPING
8923359