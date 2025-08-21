Project Manager (Electronics/Software)
We are looking for a Project Manager (Electronics/Software) for a company in Jonsered outside Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 10 months contract to begin with.
Assignment Description
Main responsibility is to manage and lead all E&S deliveries to the NPDs (New Project Development) within their product area of responsibility. This includes all three areas of E&S; Software, Electronics and Test of Electronics, Software and EMC. Prioritizing tasks and work, as well as making the technical decisions needed to fulfil and deliver on E&S responsibility . Coordination with R&D and PMO, for each corresponding project, on what should be done and when. Also takes general responsibility towards the E&S management team; propose changes of work methods and processes, as well as prioritization needed when it comes to competence and resources.
This role will help make E&S become a more delivery-oriented organization, who takes responsibility for their own tasks as well as supporting outside of the immediate area of responsibility.
Main tasks
Manage all E&S work in NPDs within the scope of this role
Prioritize and take responsibility for all E&S project work and deliveries
Coordination with R&D, PMO and Connectivity Center for all related projects
Following up on E&S resource and budget for NPDs
Report on E&S progress and deliveries within E&S Management team
Make necessary technical decisions based on a E&S helicopter view, rather than technical details. For instance cost, time, deliveries and "good enough"-status
Raise issues and priorities to E&S MGM when needed
Develop and maintain the E&S development and delivery process
Required skills
Electronics
Software
Project Management
Fluency in English and Swedish
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Jonsered outside Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 10 months contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
