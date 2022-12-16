Project Manager e-Mobility, Chassis Assembly
2022-12-16
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Do you want to be involved in building Scania's first factory for electrified trucks?
Do you want an exciting role where you combine technology and leadership to drive change towards Scania's vision of sustainable transport solutions?
If you have a technical background, an interest in running complex implementation projects, and want to work in an environment where collaboration is essential for success, you should apply for the role of Project Manager of investments e-Mobility, and a leading role in the chassis e-Mobility project.
In the role, you will be responsible for a large and challenging project enabling the shift to electrified trucks. Come and be part of our team!
Our business
We are building Scania's first battery truck factory and Scania Chassis Production in Södertälje is one of four final assembly units in Scania's global production structure. Our mission is to produce truck chassis. For some time now, we have also had the exciting task of starting the production of electrified vehicles as the only final assembly, e-Mobility: Scania's future!
With the shift to all-electric vehicles, our business is faced with many challenges and changes in, among other things, production structure, technology, competence, and leadership. The project is responsible for rebuilding truck production in Sweden to build battery trucks. The project comprises 60 driven employees divided among the sub-projects: Investments, assembly, logistics, IT & facilities.
Within the e-Mobility project, we look to the team and the whole group. As project managers, we want to inspire and create the conditions for the project groups to succeed.
We are confident in our decisions and dare to test new ideas. We are sensitive to each other and what is required to develop individuals and businesses. We are constantly challenged and growing together in a rapidly changing environment.
Your work assignments
Responsible for a significant remodel of the factory and implemented production of battery trucks in that area. You will lead the work and coordinate resources to succeed with the project. You are part of one of the sub-projects within the assembly project.
You will:
• Run a large project from start to finish
• Work for successful collaboration within your team and against other project groups within e-Mobility & the line organization.
• Create an optimized assembly for battery trucks
• Effective layouts & balancing
• Installation of new equipment
• Best overall solutions for assembly & logistics
• Budget responsibility for your project
• Carry out changes & implement the new working methods in line with Scania's timetable for e-Mobility
Your profile
You have an academic background, civil or university engineering, or equivalent technical education. You have some years of relevant work experience and can communicate in Swedish and English in speech and writing. A project management certification is merit.
As a person you are driven, communicative, and structured and enjoy problem-solving to make accurate analyses.
More information
The position is a permanent position and is located in Södertälje. Working hours are daytime.
As an employee at Scania, in addition to career and development opportunities in an international environment, we offer other benefits such as a staff car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, and much more.
For more information, you are welcome to contact the primary Project Manager Assembly within Project Manager e-Mobility Pär Halvorsen, par.halvorsen@scania.com
Application
The application shall contain a CV, a personal letter, and relevant certificates.
Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process and interviews may be held during the application period. Please apply via JobSearch/Scania.com as soon as possible, no later than January 29nd, 2023.
We are looking forward to your application!
Job ID 20227390
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
