Project Manager Drive Complex Nuclear Projects Into Reality
Blykalla AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blykalla AB i Stockholm
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced project manager ready to take on some of the most exciting and complex challenges in clean energy? As Blykalla grows and accelerates our operations, we are looking to boost our project management team by hiring multiple project managers to lead initiatives in licensing, backend, fuel front-end, systems development, and product development.
What we do at Blykalla
Blykalla is developing the next generation of nuclear technology with our Small Modular Reactor (SMR) based on innovative fuel, materials, and reactor designs. As Sweden's only SMR developer, we are on a mission to decarbonize industries and enable safe, scalable, and sustainable energy solutions. Our technology uses uranium nitride fuel and lead coolant, creating novel challenges and opportunities for the fuel cycle and supporting systems.
What You'll Get to Do
As a Project Manager at Blykalla, you will play a pivotal role in taking complex ideas from planning through to delivery. You will oversee the full lifecycle of projects - from initiation and scheduling to execution and close-out - ensuring that timelines, budgets, deliveries, and resources are aligned. You will work closely with cross-functional teams of engineers, scientists, and partners to move projects forward, balancing technical, regulatory, and commercial demands. Success in this role means creating clarity in complexity, solving problems with initiative, and ensuring that safety, quality, and compliance are never compromised.
Depending on your background and experience, as well as our current needs, you may take ownership of projects such as:
Developing components and systems for Blykalla's SMRs.
Securing permits for our first SMR or associated fuel development facilities.
Designing backend solutions for high-, intermediate-, and low-level nuclear waste.
Developing the fuel, commercial arrangements, and supply chain needed to secure fuel for our SMRs.
Applying for and realizing funding from national and international programs.
Managing ongoing relationships with industrial partners, public stakeholders, and national and international non-profit organizations and NGOs.
Where This Role Can Take You
At Blykalla, the project managers take the primary responsibility for deliveries. With large visibility inside the company and in front of external partners, you will have both the autonomy to shape your work and the recognition that comes with delivering results.
Success here brings growth: your project may expand in scope, you may take on larger, more complex, or international initiatives, or you may branch into entirely new areas. In our matrix organization, you are not limited to one path - you can focus on becoming an exceptional project manager, contribute to operational excellence and portfolio management, or develop specialist expertise in nuclear technology, fuel, and newbuilds. Whichever direction you take, you will have the opportunity to leave your mark on how the next generation of nuclear power is brought to life.
Who You Are
You are an established project manager who thrives in complexity, has an entrepreneurial and agile mindset, and has the ability to move things forward despite challenges, maintaining focus on the end goal. You bring structure, clarity, and stability where there is ambiguity, and you take full ownership of outcomes - measuring your success by the success of your project.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
A degree in science, technology, or engineering.
At least 7 years of experience managing complex, development-focused projects.
A proven track record of delivering capex-heavy or highly regulated projects on time and within budget.
Experience from product development in large-scale physical industrial projects with multiple suppliers and partners, ideally involving hardware and component development.
Strong leadership and communication skills - able to inspire teams and build trust with both internal and external stakeholders at every level.
Fluency in English, Swedish is a plus.
Given Blykalla's core operations, it is a considerable advantage if you bring nuclear-sector experience, exposure to licensing or regulatory work, or expertise in nuclear materials, fuel, or backend solutions.
Location
The position is based in Stockholm, with travel to sites and partner facilities expected. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blykalla AB
(org.nr 556939-7168)
Sveavägen 32 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9498837