Project Manager Deployable Tower
Saab AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Växjö Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Växjö
2026-03-20
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Växjö
, Tingsryd
, Emmaboda
, Ljungby
, Vetlanda
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As a Project Manager at Saab, you will drive the delivery of sophisticated technical systems, integrating Saab-developed software and hardware with components from trusted subcontractors. You will be the driving force that turns complex ideas into operational solutions, from the initial design phase to a live environment. By balancing strategic planning with hands-on coordination, you ensure high-impact results through seamless collaboration and continuous improvement.
In this role, you shape the end-to-end project plan by setting realistic milestones, budgets, and quality targets while ensuring that system architecture, performance, and safety requirements are consistently met. You will orchestrate the contributions of external partners, managing everything from contract negotiations to supplier progress, while serving as the primary point of contact for internal stakeholders and customers alike.
You will lead a multi-disciplinary team of engineers, fostering a collaborative environment where specialized expertise translates into shared success. By championing Saab's rigorous standards for security and quality, you ensure that our systems not only meet market expectations but actively strengthen the protection of people and society.
You will be based in Växjö, joining a dedicated group of engineers and project managers across Växjö and Gothenburg who value teamwork and professional development as key drivers for success.
Information about some of the innovative products we develop and deliver can be found using this link: https://www.saab.com/products/security/air-traffic-management
Your profile
We are looking for a motivated colleague who enjoys working independently, organized and methodically. You are an open and communicative person who thrives in dialogue, with a natural ability to move complex discussions forward and find common ground. While you don't need to be a technical expert, you possess a curious mindset and a solid fundamental understanding of technical systems. Your professional maturity allows you to handle negotiations with ease, and you have a genuine interest in the contractual and financial aspects of a project.
To succeed in this role, you believe that you have:
* A university degree in a relevant field of study.
* Experience managing combined projects involving both software and hardware.
* Proven experience working with subcontractors and supply chain coordination.
* Professional fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Experience with international customers and stakeholders is highly valued. A valid driver's license is also considered a plus.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_40452". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9808900