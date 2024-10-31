Project Manager, Data Center Construction to evroc
2024-10-31
Do you want to lead exciting projects that shape the future of technology? As a project manager in data center construction, you will have the opportunity to collaborate with innovative architects and engineers, optimize resources, and ensure the highest quality. Take the next step in your career where your expertise makes a difference - Join evroc!
About evrocAt evroc, we are building a secure, sovereign, and sustainable hyperscale cloud to reimagine the digital future of Europe. By joining our company, you have an exciting opportunity to contribute to the development of next-generation cloud services. We are seeking intellectually curious and highly motivated team members who are ready to embrace the thrilling challenge of building the first European owned hyperscale cloud.
Location: Stockholm,3 days in the officeJob type: Permanent position
The RoleWe are seeking an experienced Project Manager to lead the construction and implementation of our landmark data center facility near Stockholm, and subsequent facilities across Europe. This role offers an exciting opportunity to oversee a complex, large-scale project from inception to completion.
What You'll Tackle
Lead end-to-end project management of data center construction, including planning, scheduling, budgeting, and resource allocation.
Coordinate with architects, engineers, contractors, and vendors throughout all project phases.
Manage project risks, dependencies, and contingencies.
Ensure compliance with building codes, safety regulations, and industry standards.
Oversee quality control processes and construction milestones.
Direct and coordinate multiple stakeholders and cross-functional teams.
Develop and maintain project documentation, timelines, and progress reports.
Manage project budget and control costs.
Conduct regular site inspections and progress meetings.
Skills We Value
Typically 5+ years of experience in construction project management, specifically in data center or mission-critical facility projects.
Degree in Construction Management, Engineering, or related field.
Proven track record of successfully delivering large-scale data center construction projects
Experience in Swedish building codes and regulations.
Strong understanding of data center infrastructure, including mechanical, electrical, and cooling systems and latest trends.
PMP certification or equivalent experience.
Expert knowledge of construction methodologies, building systems, and industry standards, as well as sustainable construction practices.
Strong risk management, problem-solving and communication.
Fluent English; fluent Swedish advantageous but not required.
evroc offerevroc offer a competitive salary and an equity package to attract the best. Whether it's the cosmopolitan allure of London, the vibrant Stockholm, or the Mediterranean charm of Sophia Antipolis, you're poised for an inspiring work environment and a captivating local culture!At evroc, diversity is our strength. We champion an inclusive environment where every background - ethnicity, age, gender identity, beliefs, and culture - is celebrated.
