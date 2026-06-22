Project Manager
Foxway AB / Datajobb / Växjö Visa alla datajobb i Växjö
2026-06-22
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Foxway AB i Växjö
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, Göteborg
, Solna
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Drive customer onboarding projects that enable sustainable tech!
At Foxway, we enable sustainable tech for everyone. Through circular services and technology solutions, we help organizations extend the life of IT equipment while reducing environmental impact. Sustainability is not just what we do – it's how we work, collaborate, and grow.
We're now looking for a Project Manager to strengthen our team in Växjö. This is an exciting opportunity for someone early in their project management career who is ready to take the next step and build experience in customer onboarding, rollouts, and implementation projects.
If you enjoy creating structure, collaborating with different stakeholders, and driving activities from plan to execution, this could be the role for you.
As a Project Manager, you will:
Lead customer onboarding and rollout projects from planning to completion.
Create project plans, timelines, resource plans, and risk assessments.
Coordinate activities across internal teams and external stakeholders.
Monitor project progress and proactively manage risks and dependencies.
Ensure all project activities are delivered according to agreed timelines.
Facilitate communication and information sharing throughout projects.
Build strong customer relationships and ensure a positive onboarding experience.
Track project costs and resource utilization.
Report project status, milestones, risks, and changes to stakeholders.
Support continuous improvements in project delivery and implementation processes.
You are early in your Project Management career and have:
Around 2–4 years of experience in project management, project coordination, implementation, service delivery, operations, or similar roles.
Experience coordinating multiple stakeholders and activities simultaneously.
Strong planning, organizational, and follow-up skills.
A structured and solution-oriented mindset.
Ability to stay calm and adapt when priorities change.
Excellent communication and relationship-building abilities.
Professional proficiency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Based and can work in Växjö, Sweden.
Experience from IT, Technology, Logistics, Operations, or Service organizations is considered a strong advantage.
You enjoy taking ownership and creating structures in complex environments. You are collaborative, customer-focused, and proactive in driving progress. You don't need all the answers yourself, but you know how to bring the right people together to move projects forward.
Join circular tech. Join Foxway!
Work in a purpose-driven company that enables sustainable, circular tech.
Lead high-impact projects close to senior management and customer-facing teams.
Collaborate in a dynamic, entrepreneurial environment with cross-functional teams.
Opportunity to influence processes, optimize onboarding, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.
Help us make a difference
We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis, so if this sounds like the next step in your career, apply today and we can't wait!
For the selected final candidate
Foxway will conduct a background check as part of our recruitment process, in accordance with applicable local legislation and our internal screening policy. The scope of the check depends on the position and the country in which it is based. You will be informed of the details, and your approval will be requested before any check is initiated.
How does Foxway operate?
Foxway is a fast-growing and dynamic organization with an international team of nearly 1,300 people. We operate across multiple countries, with key hubs across Europe.
Within Foxway, Circular Workspace Solutions (CWS) focuses on delivering sustainable workplace solutions through Device-as-a-Service, lifecycle services, and IT Asset Disposition offerings for enterprise and public sector customers.
Our mission is to make sustainable technology accessible to everyone by extending the life of IT equipment and enabling circular business models.
By joining us, you become part of a purpose-driven, international team that is shaping the future of sustainable workplaces and circular technology. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Foxway AB
(org.nr 556470-0309)
Grusåsvägen 7 (visa karta
)
352 45 VÄXJÖ Arbetsplats
Foxway (Växjö) Jobbnummer
9973993