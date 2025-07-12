Project manager
We are currently seeking an experienced and proactive Project Manager for a full-time assignment based in Södertälje. The assignment is scheduled to start on September 1, 2025, and will run until June 10, 2026. This is a 100% commitment role, ideally suited for someone at competence level 2, with a strong ability to balance both strategic planning and operational execution. The final date to submit your application is August 15, 2025.
In this position, you will be responsible for coordinating vehicle updates in collaboration with teams located in both Sweden and the United States. The role involves working across departments to align activities, follow up on progress, and contribute to the improvement of internal processes. A structured mindset and the ability to manage hands-on tasks will be essential, especially in a cross-functional and international environment. Given the global scope, some flexibility in working hours will be required to accommodate time zone differences.
Key responsibilities include:
Coordinating activities related to vehicle updates and ensuring alignment across teams.
Supporting process development and implementing more efficient ways of working.
Acting as a point of contact for resolving deviations and ensuring smooth communication between teams.
Ordering necessary parts and components to support ongoing project activities.
Documenting test needs (Technical Approvals - TA:s) and maintaining accurate tracking of vehicle statuses.
Organizing and leading knowledge-sharing meetings and fostering collaboration across different functions.
Desired qualifications:
Solid technical understanding and the ability to interpret technical data or project requirements.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal; Swedish is considered a plus.
Strong organizational skills with an eye for detail and a hands-on approach to task execution.
Experience working in cross-functional teams and coordinating international collaboration.
Comfortable working in a flexible schedule to accommodate global stakeholders.
This is a great opportunity for someone who thrives in a dynamic environment, enjoys working closely with both engineering and operations, and can confidently manage projects across borders and departments.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
