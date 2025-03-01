Project Manager
2025-03-01
We are seeking an experienced Test Coordinator with a strong background in planning and managing the testing of IT systems and processes. This role is dedicated full-time to the Beehive project within the Consumer Sales Nordic organization.
About the Project
Project Beehive is a strategic IT and business initiative designed to transform our IT landscape in support of vital business changes for Consumer Sales in Finland. The project aims to replace the existing customer information system, establish a modern IT framework, and build a business setup that supports efficient end-to-end operations.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop detailed test plans that align with the overall project timeline.
• Coordinate the creation of comprehensive test cases across multiple testing disciplines.
• Provide testers with the necessary tools, guidelines, and best practices to ensure consistent and effective testing.
• Collaborate with testing teams and subject matter experts to execute the testing strategy across all relevant IT systems and processes.
• Maintain continuous alignment with other project streams through regular communication and updates.
• Monitor, report, and analyze test results, ensuring follow-up actions such as re-testing are properly managed.
• Manage incident resolution practices in collaboration with external vendors.
The testing scope for the project covers a broad range of areas including Functional, Performance, Security, Data Migration, Integration, End-to-End, Reference, User Acceptance, Regression, Compliance, Datahub Certification, dress rehearsals, and Smoke testing during Go-live.
Qualifications:
• Proven experience in leading testing efforts within IT system implementation projects.
• Demonstrated ability to prepare and execute robust testing plans.
• In-depth knowledge of various testing methodologies and techniques.
• Experience with technical testing resources and test ware.
• Strong project management skills.
• Excellent command of English, both written and spoken.
Additional Competencies:
• Effective stakeholder management skills.
• Strong collaboration and communication abilities.
• A structured and organized approach to work with excellent problem-solving skills.
• Capability to excel in a fast-paced and dynamic work environment.
The assignment is set to start on May 1 and is available in one of two locations. If you have a passion for ensuring quality in complex IT environments and possess a solid track record in test management, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
