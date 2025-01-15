Project Manager
2025-01-15
Project Manager
In your role as Project Manager, you will be responsible for, and leading the work of, developing the scope and process for deliverables within your projects as well as the overall handling of any project part-deliverables. The role will also include other traditional project management tasks such as time planning, cost monitoring, quality controlling, risk work, crisis management etc.
What you will do
Define, set scope for, and lead projects as well as taking full responsibility to deliver the agreed project results according to the time plan.
Apply agile and flexible approaches to secure we reach the agreed objectives and effectively communicate project expectations to team members, stakeholders, and users in a timely and clear fashion.
Manage project dependencies and critical path as well as identify risks in the project timeline and create mitigation plans.
Empower and lead project team members and influence them to take positive action and assume accountability for their assigned work.
What you will bring
Required:
5-10 years' experience working as a Project Manager on construction projects
3+ years' experience in a client-facing role
An understanding (whether through personal or professional experience) of Swedish culture and the Swedish construction industry
Preferred:
Design coordination and/or design management experience
International Experience (either for International Clients in Sweden, or work abroad)
BAS-P, BAS-U (or equivalent) certification
Good working knowledge of standard contract forms - specifically AMA AF Del, ABT06, AB04.
We believe that you are:
Driven and a dedicated team player
Ambitious and highly motivated
Highly structured and diligent in your work
Having a positive attitude, an ability to see opportunities, and is great at taking initiatives
About Aurora
Aurora was established in 2017 following the management buy-out of the Nordic arm of premium UK global consultancy. With a portfolio covering Northern and Central Europe as well as the UK, we support and manage various projects across the built environment - from inception to completion. Our core services are Project and Cost Management, Procurement and Design Management - with other specialist services both inhouse and through an extended network of collaborators.
Aurora is first and foremost a vehicle for intelligent, competent, highly motivated, construction professionals to secure and deliver projects in the Nordics to an international standard. By retaining the employees and collaborators needed to serve both international and local clients, we have a diverse skillbase; bringing the international perspective to the benefit of our local clients - and the local market knowledge to the benefit of our international clients. This is the essence of what makes us unique.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-14
E-post: recruitment@aurora.cc
(org.nr 556846-6162), https://auroraconstructionconsultancy.com/
116 45 STOCKHOLM
If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us: recruitment@aurora.cc +46812879900
