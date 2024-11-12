Project Manager
About xpertec:
Xpertec Solutions is a premium consultants and recruitment solution provider with customers and operations all over Sweden. Our mission is to connect businesses with skilled professionals who can contribute to their growth and success. With our extensive network and industry expertise, we streamline the recruitment process and save businesses time and effort.
About the role:
As Project Manager; you will have an exciting role and together with the team deliver our clients projects. Your communications and collaboration skills will really come to hand while working with both local and global teams, suppliers and customers.
This role offers you to grow your network and open a multitude of career possibilities based on your interests and ambitions. You will have the possibilities to use your creativity to solve a wide spectrum of challenges. You will have exciting and varied work in front of you where you will get a broad network internally and externally.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead product development projects utilizing suitable processes and tools
Accountable for delivery on time and with quality, technical excellence, and process effectiveness of product development activities
Owning, planning, and maintaining the projects
Proactively coordinate with cross discipline team members to make sure that all parties are on track with project requirements, deadlines, and schedules
Prepare status reports by gathering, analyzing, and summarizing relevant information
Establish effective project communication plans and ensures their execution as well as facilitates change requests to ensure that all parties are informed of the impacts on schedule and budget
Coordinate the development of documents needed to enable successful implementation and turnover of the process or system to design and manufacturing
Conduct post project evaluation and identifies successful and unsuccessful project elements
Share lessons learned and contribute to improved ways of working
Interface with other departments and representing your area in meetings and discussions
Education & Experience:
BSc and/or MSc in related field
You are a curious person with the drive to challenge yourself and the organization for continuous development in both short and long term
You enjoy collaboration and want to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment
As Project Manager it is essential that you are a great team player with good presentation skills. Excellent teamwork and collaboration skills are crucial to succeed
Preferred Skills:
Strong attention to detail and excellent organizational skills
Ability to work effectively in a team and independently
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Experience in the technology industry is a plus
What we offer:
We offer an enriching and lucrative opportunity for the next step in advancement of your career. We take pride in matching a role that suits your skill set and serves the need of our client. We support a balanced and well-adjusted work lifestyle, flexible work locations and hybrid working options.
Be inspired to grow within the role, experience the freedom to be yourself and the ability to watch your ideas come to life. We encourage transparent communication. Så ansöker du
