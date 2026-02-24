Project Manager - Supply Chain Transformation, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2026-02-24
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you our new Project Manager?
As a Project Manager, you will take on a key role in leading complex cross-functional transformation initiatives that shape the long-term direction of Operations and Axis.
Who is your future team?
The team is part of Operations Development, a diverse group of over 20 specialists with expertise in Supply Chain & Operations Management, Digital Transformation, Project Management, Innovation, Contract Management, and Analytics. Together, our work empowers Operations in fulfilling its mission and long-term strategy while contributing directly to Axis' global efficiency and success.
What you'll do as a Project Manager?
As a Project Manager, you will steward enterprise-wide transformation initiatives that shape the long-term strategic direction of Operations and Axis. Your mission as a Project Manager is to guide and facilitate intricate transformation initiatives - ranging from business development to system implementation, or a combination of both.
In this role, you will inspire strategic choices, help shape governance structures, and act as a trusted advisor across the organization. You will weave clarity to ambiguous areas and technical landscapes, define solution strategies, and guide cross-functional teams through change, ensuring that the new capabilities harmonize with Axis' ways of working and digital ambitions. With a broad understanding of business processes, systems, and cross-functional dependencies, you will explore organizational impact across functions and translate complex challenges into scalable, futureproof solutions. Whether shepherding a major project or cultivating a key solution area, you will inspire the organization to think expansively and embrace digital transformation.
You will work closely with senior stakeholders and subject matter experts across the company to guide strategic decisions with lasting impact. By balancing subject-matter expertise, technical insight, and holistic strategic thinking - while navigating diverse stakeholders - you will serve as a guiding force in Axis' transformation journey.
Your main responsibilities include:
* Leading highly complex, cross-functional, and strategically important improvement and transformation initiatives across Axis
* Bringing clarity and creating structure in ambiguous areas and complex technical landscapes to guide senior leadership in the decision-making process
* Developing detailed business cases and conduct return on investment assessments to highlight opportunities and create a sense of urgency
* Defining clear success metrics and ensuring follow-up on business impact and long-term outcomes
* Applying in-depth knowledge of the organization, including processes, ways of working, and IT systems, to understand enterprise-wide dependencies and potential impact across functions
* Designing solution strategies and translating organizational challenges into scalable, futureproof solutions
* Leading cross-functional teams through change and ensuring sustainable adoption of new capabilities and ways of working
* Challenging existing structures and introducing new innovative approaches to support digital and organizational transformation
* Ensuring solutions and processes evolve in alignment with Axis' long-term strategy, operational excellence and business innovation
* Balancing technical insight, subject matter expertise, and holistic strategic thinking while navigating diverse stakeholder interests
* Navigating the organization with excellent people skills and advanced stakeholder management, balancing conflicting interests to achieve the best outcome for Axis
* Educating internal and external stakeholders on new processes, ways of working, and implemented solutions
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You are a senior transformation leader with profound strategic acumen. You can combine insightful and reflective depth with the ability to inspire decision-making at senior levels and with clarity navigate complex stakeholder landscapes. You are a positive and curious Project Manager who thrives in a dynamic environment where change is constant and opportunities are abundant. You can comfortably switch between detailed process and technical exploration to high-level strategic thinking - connecting the threads and helping teams see the broader tapestry.
You enjoy guiding complex, high-impact projects, creating structure in ambiguity, solving challenging problems across organizational boundaries such as across Operations, Sales, R&D, and IT. You are self-assured in engaging stakeholders at all levels and excel at fostering alignment and valuable results. You are purposeful, structured, and capable of planning and managing your own activities to deliver high-quality outcomes. You bring experience from guiding large, cross-functional transformation projects, ideally involving business process and digitalization improvement initiatives. You understand organizational processes, dependencies, and technical landscapes - and find fulfillment in nurturing teams and stakeholders through complex change to achieve measurable impact.
Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English are essential.
We expect you to have:
* A relevant university degree (minimum B.Sc.)
* At least 7 years' experience in project management within supply chain & operations management or business transformation environments.
* Proven experience of initiating, executing, and completing complex supply chain and business improvement projects
* Proven experience of working with structured project management methodology
* Advanced stakeholder management and communication skills
* Proven experience of professional flexibility to easily and efficiently transition across contexts
* Experience working with Supply Chain and/or Operations Management in a global environment
Redy to Act?
If you have questions, please contact:
Fredrik Schlyter, Manager Cross Functional Projects and Systems +46 46 287 98 89 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-123182". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9761768