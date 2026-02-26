Project Manager - Regulatory Implementation | Östergötland
2026-02-26
Do you want to lead multidisciplinary engineering work where new legislation, standards and authority requirements are translated into concrete product updates? At Together Tech, you will be part of a long-term client assignment supporting a leading industrial company in ensuring that regulatory and technical requirements are successfully interpreted, implemented and validated in an existing product platform. Here, you'll take ownership of coordinating requirement-driven changes across functions, securing both compliance and technical excellence.
What you'll do
Lead implementation projects from initial analysis to delivery when new or updated regulations and standards affect the product.
Plan and drive project activities, ensuring timelines, deliverables, risk mitigation and quality targets are met.
Coordinate cross-functional teams to maintain alignment, shared understanding and effective execution.
Translate external requirements into clear actions: define impacts, align stakeholders and integrate changes into established development processes.
Identify and manage risks related to compliance, technical impact and execution, addressing challenges proactively.
Lead decision forums, requirement reviews and alignment meetings, while clearly communicating status, impacts and next steps to ensure progress with stakeholder.
Your technical bakgrund
Master's/Bachelor's degree in within mechanical engineering or a related field.
Extensive professional knowledge in leading development-related implementation projects within an engineering environment.
Strong understanding of technical regulations and industry standards applicable to advanced industrial or energy-related products.
Confident communicator who aligns cross-functional teams and builds trust with stakeholders.
Good command of written and spoken English professionally, Swedish is an advantage.
Project management certifications, for example PMP or IPMA are considered a merit.
Your personal characteristics Being a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of working and your capability to build strong relationships with customers and colleagues, while keeping track of the target picture. You stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies and are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainability We provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have a collective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences. Our commitment is to give you great conditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We take pride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2026, 2025 and 2024 by Karriärföretagen!
Learn more about us at www.togethertech.com.
For questions regarding the position, please contact Business Unit Manager Gabriel Johansson, on +46 700 889767.
