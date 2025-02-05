Project Manager - Product Implementation in Manufacturing
2025-02-05
The opportunity
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a business unit within Hitachi Energy, located in Ludvika. The unit develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. HVDC is also used to connect power grids, e.g., between countries.
We are looking for a Project Manager for introduction of new products from R&D and order design into our factory and manufacturing lines. You will be responsible for planning, organizing, leading, and monitoring all work related to the project. The role is organized in the production development department in the manufacturing organization with large cross-functional collaboration within the business unit.
Are you looking for a stimulating and challenging job at the forefront of technology in a fast-growing market and organisation?
How you'll make an impact
In close collaboration with the Production Engineering team define, budget, and implement the production system changes and investments that are needed to introduce new products in the manufacturing lines.
Represent the production organization in R&D development- and order design projects, providing input to the design iterations, R&D gate checklists and gate meetings.
Lead Transfer of Products and Transfer of Manufacturing Technology from one factory to another according to standardized processes to accommodate the global manufacturing footprint strategy.
Coordinate the execution of PFMEA with cross-functional teams to assess and address risks in production based on the new product designs.
Plan for test assembly and pre-production.
Project management: Initiate, plan, execute, monitor, control and close production investment and development projects related to the introduction of new products.
Your background
First and foremost, your personal qualities are vital for success! You have great self-drive, never doubt acting and continuously seek knowledge and answers.
As a person you are customer focused, result oriented and a good team player.
You enjoy a fast-moving environment, with the ability to create your own working structure to deliver stringent results.
You have a technical background from working in industry minimum 5 years and/or an academic engineering degree that helps you to understand product development and production.
Preferably, experience in project management, or experience working as a team member in project form. You are interested in project management and eager to learn.
As you will be a part of a global business, fluency in English is required, written and spoken alike. Knowing Swedish or other languages is meritorious.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A really fun and exciting position, a team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Victor Svensson, victor.svensson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
