Project Manager - Interim
2022-12-15
On behalf of our client, we're now looking for a Project Manger to join their growing business! Your mission will be prioritization and resoursce allocation. Expected years of experience: +10
Tasks
Manage the internal project core team
Drive, coordinate and report all internal activities
Follow up deliveries / Advanced both from an operational as well as commercial point of view
Coordinate and drive common activities
Project Preparation and Startup
Application Data Migration
Application Source Code Migration
Application Test Support
Knowledge Transfer
Production Go-Live
Requirements
Experience from driving larger technical IT Transformations e.g:
Platform migrations
Database migrations
Experience from following-up commercial agreements with an external vendor
Experience from reporting to Steering Committees with Senior Executives
Understanding of modern Software Development practices
Skills to manage key internal Subject Matter Experts
Communicate well both speaking and in writing in Swedish and in English
Personal characteristics
Analytical
Communicative
Social and skilled in communicating with different levels in an organization
Accurate and exact
Time plan, location scope
Start date: 2023-02-01
End date: 2024-02-01
Location/remote availability: At office, minimum 4 days/week
Utilization: 100%
Surely this sounds like an exciting mission?
Apply today and we'll tell you more. We need an application including a CV that matches our client's wishes.
Selection and interviews take place continuously, so do not wait with your application as we need to supplement with more information and the tender period is short.
NXT Interim and NXT Rekrytering is a niche and innovative company that operates in the consulting and recruitment industry.
We are active in HR, IT, and Finance and have 20 years of experience in the industry. We offer our consultants, among other things, health insurance,
