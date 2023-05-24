Project Manager - Communication & Change Lead
2023-05-24
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.In our team SAP Program Enablement (SNP), we are a diverse team with the mission of driving the Scania Purchasing transformation into a new process & IT Landscape, enabled by SAP. We are looking for someone to join us on this amazing journey, and to take the lead in managing the changes that will impact our stakeholders.
Your tasks
As a Cummunication & Change Lead, you will take on an important role within one of Scania's flagship projects, The IEB Program. You will belong to our team but your tasks will include vast cross-functional contacts, coordination, and project management. You will be responsible for driving the activities related to change management and communication within the S2P (Source-to-Pay) stream. Your main objective will be to prepare and ensure the organisations Purchasing, Logistics & Finance are ready for the transformation and take proper actions to enable a smooth transition.
Your profile
Is this your next challenge? Are you aspiring for a future within leadership or are you already now an experienced leader who would like to develop further in another context? Then this is a great opportunity to further develop yourself and your leadership capabilities within Scania Purchasing and the cross-functional streams.
We see that you are confident in working independently with several stakeholders while applying a strategic long-term perspective. Taking on this role also requires you to initiate and lead the cross-functional work related to change in a structured and clear way. You are well-organized and value planning.
On a day-to-day basis, you need to be able to inspire and lead others by setting clear expectations and communicating these in a skillful manner. You have a relevant University-degree and value working together with a driven and diverse team.
We see that you have experience in at least one of the below areas:
• Project management
• Change management
• Communication lead
We offer
You have an opportunity to take the next step in your leadership development, and to take part in an amazing and challenging journey through a global high-speed project with dependencies beyond Scania. In addition, you will have the opportunity to develop our ways of working and the way we do things at Scania. In the team we take pride in having fun together, our culture is characterized by cooperation, empathy, and respect. With us, you have a great opportunity to shape your work and your future.
Further information
Please contact Rasmus Johansson, Head of Program Enablement, SNP; rasmus.johansson@scania.com
Application
Send in your application as soon as possible, no later than 2023-06-11. Screening and interviews will be done continuously. We are looking forward to reading your application!
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system.
