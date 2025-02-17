Project management consultant to inriver
2025-02-17
Now is the chance to work in an exciting project management role at inriver in Malmö. At inriver, you will work with a market-leading solution using the latest technology alongside driven, committed, and skilled colleagues. Submit your application today as we work with ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Inriver is the leading global provider of Product Information Management (PIM) software, powering dynamic, data-driven product stories for some of the world's most inspirational brands, manufacturers, and retailers. In this role, you will be involved in the launch of inriver's exciting new products. When inriver has a new product ready to launch, there is a process to follow before the launch, and you will play an important role here. You and the rest of the product team will be in dialogue with and support several departments, including marketing and support. During launches you will ensure that all parts of the organization are ready for the product launch. In addition to discussing the product, you also need to be ready to provide support regarding the product.
You are offered
• An onboarding process where you will have a mentor who will introduce you to the role.
• A chance to work in a ambitious global company with great growth in the SaaS industry.
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Support other departments during product launches
• Takes ownership of the launch process
• Prepare other colleagues and departments for product launches
• Project management and coordinate stakeholders
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has experience working with English as the corporate language.
• Has at least 2 years of experience working in the SaaS industry, either in marketing, technology, or another department.
• Has experience in project management.
• Holds a completed bachelor's degree in a relevant subject.
• Is familiar with Asana, Aha!, Zendesk, or similar systems.
It is meritorious if you have
• experience of Salesforce
• experience of Azure DevOps
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Social
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
