Project Lead / Scientist Hydrogen Peroxide R&D

At Nouryon, our global team of Changemakers takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future.
We are looking for team members who bring ideas forward, standing up for each other and work together to do better. Does that sound like you?
In this exciting role as Project Lead and Scientist within R&D you will support and improve hydrogen peroxide production by developing and optimizing processes. You'll lead projects, identify technical improvements, and ensure timely delivery of results. You'll also build and share expertise in processes, methods, and production within defined areas.
In your future role as Project Lead / Scientist you will
Responsible for continuous build up of high knowledge of organic process chemistry in the field of hydrogen peroxide working solution chemistry
Provide advanced support to global technology and plants in daily work or specific projects based on expertise in the area
Identify new product / process / optimization and technical solutions and new application opportunities for own area / domain and share these with other team members and management
Maintain, improve and develop new relevant R&D methods in the field, ensure retention of knowledge through research reports and ensures other team members stay up-todate with latest methodology
Lead the assigned R&D projects according to Nouryon project management process to ensure execution and delivery of technical results through leading and coordinating team members
We believe you bring
PhD in organic chemistry / chemical engineering or. MSc combined with relevant experience
High knowledge in Organic Chemistry and Process chemistry
Highly skilled in evaluating trial results and planning experiments
Documented skills in writing reports and presenting result
Great if you have
Deep competence in hydrogen peroxide production process , pilots and laboratory methods for evaluation of performance and trouble shooting
Experience from process environment preferable organic continuous processes
Fluent in Swedish
We believe you are a collaborative and communicative team player who thrives in cross-functional settings. With strong skills in reporting and presenting results, you bring clarity and structure to your work. You are driven, solution-oriented, and motivated by achieving goals and making things happen.
We offer you
At Nouryon Renewable Fibers R&D you will be part of an enthusiastic team with a great mix of experts working on the broad scale of R&D ranging from fundamental understanding at molecular level to direct application in own or customers processes. We cooperate closely with other functions in the company.
At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. We offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, wellness allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Have we got your interest?
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Department Manager and based in Site Bohus Gothenburg.
Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! For more information about our hiring process, visit: nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/
As an applicant, a background check may be required before employment, depending on the role's requirements. You will receive information about this later in the recruitment process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
We kindly ask our internal candidates to apply with your Nouryon email via Success Factors.
About Nouryon
We're looking for tomorrow's changemakers, today!
If you're looking for your next career move, apply today and join Nouryon's worldwide team of Changemakers in providing essential solutions that our customers use to manufacture everyday products such as personal care, cleaning, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Our employees are driven by the wish to make an impact and actively drive positive change. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Mats Wildlock, Department Manager at mats.wildlock@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
Union related contacts included here:
Ledarna: Sanna Backman sanna.backman@nouryon.com
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund helene.rosenlund@nouryon.com
Akademikerna: Niclas Lundahl niclas.lundahl@nouryon.com
