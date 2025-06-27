Project Lead - H&M Studios (Temporary)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
H&M Studios is a unit within Marketing at H&M that produces fashion content across all collections and customer groups for e-commerce, and campaign content for small, medium and big impact campaigns activated on many channels.
As a Project Lead you will work closely with the Operation Manager towards our direction. You will be responsible for managing different types of projects within the studio.
Main responsibilities:
Independently drive and lead prioritized projects in close collaboration with the Operations Manager and other key competences in the Studio team.
Drive innovation and implement new business flows and setups, support and drive progress for new initiatives.
In addition, manage ad hoc requests and collaborate with Production management regarding planning and production.
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE:
To be successful in the role you will need to be a self-starter and relationship builder who drives towards outcome. You are solution oriented, with a flexible approach and are motivated by H&M's values.
You will also have:
Proven experience in managing development projects.
Strong leadership and project management skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
Ability to work effectively in a team-oriented environment.
Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills.
Bonus: Previous people management experience.
Additional Information
This is a temporary position of at least 6 months, based in Stockholm. Please send your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than 7th July.
WHO WE ARE:
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Tullvaktsvägen (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9406448