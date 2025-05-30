Project Engineer Interim assignment Gothenburg
Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Project Engineer Interim assignment - Gothenburg
This is a full-time consulting assignment perfect for someone with their own business or those who want to be employed through us throughout the assignment with the customer. Our client works with highly intensive project, building and development of pyrolysis plants in Sweden and Europe. We are now looking for someone who enjoys the role of consultant and has experience from chemical or oil & gas plants.
In the role of Project Engineer, you will serve as the primary point of contact, ensuring the successful delivery of all project components. Ensure quality, consistency, and timely execution of engineering activities by internal teams, licensors, and contractors. As Project Engineer you apply all relevant norms, local rules, company standards, and international best practices for accident prevention, human protection, environmental impact reduction, and energy efficiency.
This commitment includes
Recommending best engineering design during concept selection
Coordinating project/package technical activities during concept definition
Establishing the technical parameters of contractual agreements
Supplying engineering advises to the development team during the engineering review phase, the Permitting Phase and the Development phase
Providing engineering support during execution phase
Review design activities performed by contractors
Engineering activities completion according to project plan
Detailed reviewing of design activities performed by contractor
In this role, you will provide expert engineering advice throughout the entire project lifecycle, from engineering review and permitting to development and execution. You will recommend the optimal engineering design during the concept selection phase, coordinate technical activities during concept definition, and define the technical scope of contracts.
Your background
Engineering Degree (Mechanical, Civil, Electrical, or related field)
Several years of experience in chemical or oil & gas plants
Experienced in project engineering
Knowledge of organization processes, compliance, project management, plant design, construction & installation, and production system design
Fluent in English and Swedish language, both written and spoken
We value creativity, the generation of fresh ideas, setting meaningful goals, and fostering open and honest communication.
More about the assignment
This is an interim assignment through the Intenso Group. You can also apply for the assignment if you have your own business. The assignment is estimated to be at least 6 months, full-time, with the possibility of extension. Please apply as soon as possible!
Contact
For questions about the position, please contact Mattias Lyckberg, 0733-336080, at Intenso Interim Management.
We welcome your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB
(org.nr 556765-2762) Arbetsplats
Intenso Interim Management Jobbnummer
9367519