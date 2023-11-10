Project Engineer - Tender Coordinator Control
2023-11-10
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We strive to be world leaders in electric power by helping countries to have greener, stronger and cleaner electricity. When you work with us, you will therefore be part of a higher purpose where each department contributes. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation.
Our unit in Västerås, currently has a vacancy for a Tender Coordinator Control Design, at our GCoC Service department. GCoC Service is taking care of our installed base from warranty phase through the complete lifetime of the plant. If you have the necessary drive and results focus, we can offer a stimulating and dynamic environment in a global context where you will be working at the forefront of the industry.
Your challenges
As Tender Coordinator Control Design you will coordinate the tender work for the control system software scope in Upgrade tenders and service offerings, ensuring adherence to applicable processes and being part of lessons learned to improve our offerings.
You will be focusing on tender work but will also be involved in other areas like design and implementation, verification, fault tracing and commissioning. Each project and task have specific requirements regarding control functionality and to achieve this, you will need to have frequent contact with other engineering groups, project managers, local Hitachi Energy offices, suppliers and our customers.
In this position you will also have the opportunity to get real-life experience of how Power Quality plants operate around the globe.
Your profile
We are looking for a driven, teamwork-orientated achiever for this position.
We welcome applications from experienced professionals, who are keen to take their careers to the next level.
To excel in this position, you need to be organized, responsive and solution-driven, with a strong focus on delivering high quality results and serving the customer.
A BSc or MSc in engineering, with a specialization in Power systems, automatic control theory, software engineering or similar is required.
Preferably you combine your education with some years of experience from similar engineering positions working with deliveries of electrical power plants, converter stations, process control systems or substation automation.
An outgoing personality is a must, as this job entails a great deal of customer contacts and close cooperation with colleagues and suppliers.
Hitachi Energy is a truly global company and proficiency in English is required.
More about us
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 40,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi Energy balances social, environmental and economic values, and is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.
