Project Director Hvdc - Sweden
2025-01-14
The opportunity
Do you thrive in multicultural, international, and complex environments managing multi-million-dollar projects? Are you an experienced leader with a passion for delivering cutting-edge technology solutions in the power sector?
We are looking for a Project Director for HVDC to spearhead the execution and timely delivery of largescale electrical transmission and distribution projects. This role offers you the chance to be at the forefront of advanced power transmission technology and build your career with a global leader in the power industry.
As a key member of our team, you will inspire and guide a high-performing global team of professionals, ensuring safety, quality, and project success. Join us and make a significant impact on the future of power delivery!
How you'll make an impact
Lead the execution of multi-million-dollar EPC mega-projects, ensuring on-time and on budget completion.
Provide strong, supportive leadership for a large global and diverse team, including project managers and other specialists.
Foster a culture of safety, prioritizing health and quality throughout the project lifecycle.
Proactively manage change, assess risks and opportunities, and implement effective mitigation strategies.
Take full ownership of project P&L, leading budget planning and execution.
Build strong relationships, effectively communicate and collaborate with diverse stakeholders, including clients, subcontractors, and business partners.
Your Background
Bachelor's or Master of Science degree, preferably in Electrical Engineering.
Excellent fluency in written and spoken English.
Proven track record of delivering large-scale EPC/turnkey projects in power, energy, industrial, infrastructure, or oil & gas sectors.
Experience in power generation, transmission & distribution, or power conversion (HVDC, substations, etc.) is a plus.
Strong communication skills, effectively managing client relationships and subcontractor interactions.
Understand risk assessments, method statements, and project methodologies (PMP/PMI certification a plus).
Possess the ability to analyze complex contracts and navigate local project regulations.
Maintains a high level of stress-resilience and demonstrates flexibility, creativity, and the ability to adapt to unforeseen situations.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development .
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Additional benefits connected to this specific role
More about us
The location for this role can be flexible for locations within Sweden, but Ludvika or Västerås are preferred. The role requires both domestic and international travel.
Application will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so do not hesitate to apply already today.
Recruiting Manager Gunilla Cedergren, gunilla.cedergren@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
