Project Coordinator
2023-11-30
Truly hybrid working. Flexible hours. Meaningful product. Trust, autonomy and freedom. Talented colleagues. Established company.
Sound appealing?
Use your organisational skills to improve education. Our teaching and learning platform is used by more than 500,000 students in over 1000 schools, in more than 100 countries.
We have the opportunity for you to play a key role in ensuring we continue to deliver high-quality content for our interactive textbooks, on time and within budget.
You'll find our culture to be diverse and highly collaborative, where your work will improve learning for schoolchildren all over the world.
About us
We improve education in schools. Over the past 8 years, we've built an incredible curriculum-aligned teaching and learning platform with interactive textbooks, analytics, and assessments, used by thousands of teachers and students. At Kognity, you'll use your skills and expertise to improve learning in schools for children all over the world. Your work here will make a difference for the next generation.
What you'll do
Support our team of Content Project Managers with planning, prioritizing, and coordinating tasks and projects.
Coordinate the hiring of external authors to publish curriculum-aligned content for our interactive textbooks.
Track project budgets and expenses, while maintaining organised financial documentation.
Organise digital documents, reports, files and folders.
Requirements
Experience supporting projects with short deadlines and multiple stakeholders.
Excellent organisational skills; keeping track of things needs to be second nature to you.
A proactive mindset - you must be able to notice inefficiencies and suggest improvements.
Excellent spoken and written English - Swedish is not a requirement.
This is a perfect role if you're newly graduated or have a year or so of experience as a Project Coordinator or Project Assistant.
Interview process
Recruiter call; An introductory chat with Danny to see if the role aligns with your interests.
Hiring Manager call; A chat with the team lead to get to know you and discuss the role in more detail.
Case study session; You'll work on a short prioritisation task and then discuss your solution.
Values Interview; A discussion of your experience relating to our company values.
Leadership team discussion; A chat with a member of our leadership team.
Our Values
We maximise progress - We reflect on what produces maximum progress towards our vision, and we make it happen.
We take ownership - We take initiative and solve problems we see.
We drive customer value - Success for our customers drives our progress. We create value for them in everything we do.
We are transparent - We are radically transparent with opinions and feedback, and we share information widely.
We take care of ourselves and each other - We work hard and passionately. We also prioritise our own well-being and that of our colleagues. We think long-term.
Benefits
Flexible working; Work in a way that fits around your personal life.
Truly Hybrid - work from anywhere in Sweden or our Stockholm office.
Home office allowance of 5,000 SEK to create a comfortable remote work environment.
ITP Pension Plan with Nordnet
Yearly budget of 5,000 SEK to spend on health-related services.
30 days of paid vacation every year
Full pay sick leave starting on day 1
MacBook, iPhone as work equipment
