Project Controls Manager
European Spallation Source Eric / Chefsjobb / Lund Visa alla chefsjobb i Lund
2026-07-31
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Project Controls Manager
The European Spallation Source (ESS) will soon be the world's most powerful source of neutrons, providing researchers with unique opportunities to explore the structure of materials at the atomic level. Neutron scattering at ESS will address critical questions in physics, chemistry, geology, materials science and life science.
We are now looking for a Project Controls Manager to oversee the operational and development project scope at ESS.
About the role:
The Project Controls Manager (PCM) plays a critical role in ensuring the best use of the human and financial resources for the ESS organisation. They are responsible for establishing and maintaining the systems, processes, and governance needed to plan, monitor, and control organisational performance and the ESS programme. The role provides leadership across planning and scheduling, cost control, risk management, change control, and reporting to support informed decision-making and successful delivery. Working closely with project managers, technical leads, finance, procurement, operations, and other stakeholders, the PCM will have a central overview of both the operational and development project scope.
This is a permanent role based at ESS campus in Lund, Sweden.
Day-to-day, you will:
Supervise a team managing cost control, planning, risk, change control and reporting functions.
Lead the development, maintenance, and governance of integrated schedules using Primavera P6. This includes long term strategic planning, shutdown planning and development project planning.
Establish baseline schedules, progress measurement methods, and schedule update routines to support accurate forecasting and performance tracking.
Establish yearly budgets, cost reports, forecasts, and performance metrics.
Monitor actual cost and commitments against budget and forecast, identifying trends, variances, and corrective actions.
Implement and maintain project risk management processes, including risk identification (threats and opportunities), assessment, mitigation planning, and monitoring.
Manage project change control processes to ensure that scope, schedule, cost, and risk impacts are properly assessed, approved, and recorded.
Prepare and issue regular project controls reports, dashboards, and management summaries for key stakeholders.
Support decision-making through scenario analysis, performance insight, and timely escalation of issues and risks.
Ensure alignment and consistency between planning, cost, risk, and reporting data across the project controls function.
Collaborate with project managers, work package owners, finance, procurement, and contractors to maintain robust project controls.
Contribute to continuous improvement of project controls standards, tools, templates, and governance.
About you:
University degree in engineering, science, project management, or a related field, or equivalent relevant professional experience.
Proven experience in project controls within large-scale technical, scientific, infrastructure, industrial, or engineering environments.
Proven experience leading and supervising multidisciplinary teams across planning, cost control, risk, change control, and reporting functions.
Experience establishing and managing project budgets, forecasts, cost reporting, and performance metrics.
Solid understanding of project governance, risk management, change control, and project lifecycle management principles.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify trends, assess risks, and support decision-making.
Demonstrated ability to take initiative, and drive actions in a complex stakeholder environment.
Proven ability to lead, motivate, and supervise teams while fostering collaboration and accountability.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including experience preparing reports and presenting information to diverse stakeholders.
Ability to work effectively in an international, multidisciplinary environment with multiple technical and operational interfaces.
To apply:
Working at ESS gives you the opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science at a stunning, brand-new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe. We offer market competitive, individualised compensation which is differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements as well as monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "Apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Louise Jönegård at louise.jonegard@ess.eu
.
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Nerusha Naicker on mailto:erusha.Naicker@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at mailto:marc.kickulies@ess.eu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
224 84 LUND Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Jobbnummer
10017109