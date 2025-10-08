Project Controls Manager - Balance of Plant
2025-10-08
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
Join a team where safety comes first. Where we support each other, learn as we go, and make space for everyone to grow and contribute. This is your chance to be part of something big - while being closer to nature and leading a balanced, purposeful life.
What you'll do
The Project Controls Manager will functionaly report to the Head of PMO and day to day to the Area Director and will be primarily responsible for ensuring robust control over cost, schedule, risk and document management.
This position will be tasked with building, developing, and leading a project controls team (Stegra and associate EPCM personnel) to coordinate activities with engineering and construction firms involved in delivering the client's project. In this role, the Project Controls Manager will also work in close collaboration with the client's Process Equipment providers, engineering teams, and on-site technical personnel. The role requires regular interaction with the client's internal Project Management, Engineering, and Construction teams.
Specific to this role, the day-to-day tasks will include the following but as we are a growing company with very little silos between teams, other tasks might be included as well.
Key Responsibilities - Establish and lead a high-performing team to coordinate and execute projectcontrols activities on-site and across disciplines. - Provide strategic leadership in developing and executing the project controlsdesign and implementation plan. - Produce regular project updates and performance reports for stakeholders, including executive management, the Board of Directors, and investors. - Ensure that all project controls processes meet budget, schedule, contract, and operational performance requirements. - Promote continuous improvement and quality excellence across the projectdelivery organization. - Design or adopt project controls systems, standards, and procedures that support reliable data, reporting, and decision-making. - Deliver timely, accurate, and high-quality project controls outputs, including system implementation, reporting, and analysis.
What you'll bring
You're curious and believe that real progress happens when we work together. You're not afraid to challenge old ways of thinking - and you treat others with respect while doing it. At Stegra, we value people who take initiative, build trust, and help create a workplace where everyone can do their best. Specific to this role, we would like to see that you can tick off a fair amount of the boxes below
Significant prior experience with large-scale capital industrial projects.
A background on both the owner and contractor side is strongly preferred; a clear owner's mindset is essential.
Demonstrated ability to manage complex construction activities in fast-paced and cross-functional environments.
Proven track record in recruiting, building, and leading high-performing teams.
Strong leadership with ability to be hands-on when needed.
Ability to work collaboratively and navigate ambiguity within multi-stakeholder environments.
Excellent organizational leadership and strategic thinking capabilities.
Advanced verbal and written communication skills; ability to interact with a wide range of stakeholders both internally and externally.
This is Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
Our Boden Site
Our Boden site is located just west of Boden City, right in the heart of a growing green industrial hub in Northern Sweden. It's where we're building one of the world's most modern, sustainable steel plants-designed with safety, efficiency, and people in mind. With just a 10-minute commute from town, you'll be close to both cutting-edge technology and the everyday convenience of living near nature, schools, and community life.
Boden Video Ersättning
