Project Controls Analyst Engineer
2025-12-17
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Skellefteå
, Västerås
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
Role Purpose
The Project Controls Analyst engineer supports the Project Controls team by assisting in data analysis, performance tracking, and the preparation of management reports and dashboards. This role focuses on collecting, structuring, and visualizing project data to support informed decision-making and performance transparency across projects.
Key Responsibilities:
Data Analysis & Reporting
• Assist in collecting, cleaning, and analyzing project data related to cost, schedule, and performance metrics.
• Develop and maintain Power BI dashboards and PowerPoint presentations to communicate project status, trends, and key insights effectively.
• Support the creation of standardized reporting templates and contribute to continuous improvements in visualization and data storytelling.
• Ensure reports and dashboards are accurate, consistent, and professionally formatted in line with project control standards.
Performance Monitoring
• Compile and monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) for project progress, cost performance, and productivity.
• Assist in identifying variances and trends through data-driven analysis.
• Support the validation of project progress and forecast data to ensure alignment between planned and actual performance.
Technical Systems & Tools
• Utilize and continuously develop skills in Power BI, Excel, and other data management tools used within Project Controls.
• Assist in maintaining databases and project registers to ensure data integrity and traceability.
• Contribute to process improvement initiatives related to data reporting, analytics automation, and visualization standards.
Qualifications
Education:
• Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business, Data Analytics, Finance, or related field, or
• Technical diploma in Project Controls, Data Analytics, or related discipline.
Skills & Competencies:
• Strong proficiency in Power BI and PowerPoint; advanced Excel skills are a plus.
• Basic understanding of project control principles (cost, schedule, performance tracking).
• Analytical mindset with strong attention to detail and data accuracy.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to transform data into clear, actionable insights.
