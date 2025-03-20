Project Controller, ABB Marine & Ports
2025-03-20
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower every-one to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you ready to take on a dynamic role where you can make a real impact? As a Project Controller at ABB Marine & Ports, you will be a key partner to our project managers and business leaders, optimizing financial performance and driving success in a global, customer-focused environment. You will support project execution through financial planning, risk management, forecasting, and cost control while en-suring compliance with ABB's governance model and international accounting standards.
In this role, you'll work on a variety of projects-ranging in scale and complexity-helping to shape strategic financial decisions. You will play a crucial part in improving project controlling processes, man-aging financial risks, and collaborating across teams to enhance efficiency and profitability. With expo-sure to international finance and tax matters, you'll gain invaluable experience in a fast-paced, innovative business.
We're looking for a team player with a background in finance, project controlling, or business partnering-ideally in an international setting. Experience with SAP is a plus, but your ability to collaborate, analyze financial performance, and drive continuous improvement is what truly matters. If you're ready to grow with a global leader in sustainable marine and port solutions, apply today and shape the future with us!
Here are some examples of responsibilities in the role:
Ensure compliance with governance models, internal controls, and financial regulations (ABB, USGAAP, statutory).
Oversee project controlling for a diverse portfolio, ensuring accurate accounting and reporting.
Continuously improve project controlling processes and risk management.
Monitor business performance, assess financial risks, and provide strategic insights.
Manage cost structure, cash flow, productivity, and capital efficiency.
Support finance and tax compliance for international projects.
Foster collaboration across teams and proactively engage stakeholders.
Ensure adherence to HSE and business compliance standards.
Qualifications for the role
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
Experience of Project Controlling roles, preferably in a global setting
Project controlling experience and SAP experience is a plus
Good collaboration and communications skills. Fluency in English and Swedish we see as essential to support our internal and external stakeholders in the best possible way.
Recognized as great team player and appreciated for collaboration and business partnering skills
More about us
ABB Marine & Ports supplies world-leading technologies that are driving the evolution of sustainable shipping. Electrical propulsion, data-driven decision support and integrated solutions for ship and shore from ABB are paving the way to a zero-emission marine industry, providing greater efficiency and reliability to shipowners, and preparing vessels to meet the demands of tomorrow. Our automation and electrical solutions are making port and terminal operations safer, greener and more productive. ABB Marine & Ports operates in 26 countries and has 2,000 employees. www.abb.com/marine
Recruiting Manager Patric Fridlund, +4672-576 5080 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Onsten, +46 70 532 22 58; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 72 464 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 70 644 02 85. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is April 9. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
Ängsgärdsgatan 6
721 30 VÄSTERÅS
