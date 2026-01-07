Project Assistant
2026-01-07
We are growing! We are now in the hunt for a Project Assistant within Senior Material to join our Project team.
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. Through a thin plastic film - more exactly a separator film - we make the lithium-ion battery durable and safe. It's one of the key components for the optimal functioning of the battery.
We were founded in 2003, originating in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. Our business activities have been based on innovation since the outset.
Since 2021 we have established an European headquarter in Eskilstuna, Sweden! Here we will have one of Europe's most modern production plants that will be a major contributor in electrifying transportation. We have a exciting journey ahead of us and you now have the opportunity to be a part of this!
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Coordinating meetings and doing the meeting minutes.
• Help with preparing the project reports
• Help to track the project timelines
• Help to manage project documentation
• Assisting with procurement and logistics works
Job mandate
• Ensure meeting minutes are professionally recorded, reviewed, and distributed promptly.
• Ensure smooth coordination among all stakeholders and timely resolution of project-related issues.
• Maintain the accuracy and completeness of all project documentation.
Job competence requirements
• Know the process of the construction documentation for the municipality's final inspection. Have the knowledge of making sure which documents are missing, and know whether the documentation is written according to the regulation.
• Have knowledge of chemicals and the better with chemical engineering experience. (The project here is an industrial project with chemical process.)
• Good at communication and have the experience of working in an international environment.
• Self-driven and can finish the tasks in time. Så ansöker du
