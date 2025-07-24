Program Manager, Vave
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Program Manager, VAVE at Cytiva will lead the global deployment of the Value Analysis/Value Engineering (VAVE) program to drive total cost improvements. This role involves developing annual project plans with preferred suppliers, engaging cross-functional teams (R&D, Product Management, Manufacturing, Procurement, Finance), and leading VAVE workshops to identify cost-saving opportunities. Responsibilities include implementing Should-Cost models, conducting product teardowns, and benchmarking competitive products. The manager will also collaborate with Product Planning to prioritize key initiatives and serve as the primary liaison between Value Engineering and business units.
This position reports to the Director of Sourcing Cost Execution and is part of the Global Sourcing Organization, based at one of Cytiva's European sites: Amersham (UK), Uppsala (Sweden), or Hoegaarden (Belgium).
What you will do:
Deploy the VAVE program globally across Cytiva to drive total cost improvement, engaging cross-functional teams including R&D, Product Management, Manufacturing, Procurement, and Finance.
Lead internal and supplier VAVE Kaizens to identify cost-saving opportunities, eliminate waste, and implement Should-Cost models through product teardowns and competitive benchmarking.
Collaborate with Product Planning to prioritize high-impact projects and allocate resources effectively, ensuring alignment with business unit strategies.
Act as the liaison between Value Engineering and business units, managing key planning tools like the Master Planning List (MPL), Rationalized Road Map (RRM), and Project Priority List (PPL).
Drive cross-functional Daily Management for VAVE projects, ensuring consistent execution and tracking of cost-saving initiatives.
Who you are:
Preferably 7+ years in an Engineering/Supply Chain environment.
Strong project management skills, with a track record of successfully leading cost improvement initiatives and managing several projects in parallel.
Effective leadership in cross-functional collaboration, coordinating teams and working closely with suppliers to deliver measurable results.
Expertise in Design for Manufacturing (DFM), Should-Cost modeling, and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) analysis to support strategic cost initiatives.
Experienced in communicating and facilitating VAVE concepts, enabling knowledge transfer and alignment across suppliers and internal stakeholders.
Robust technical foundation, including knowledge of manufacturing processes, engineering systems, SolidWorks, and change management workflows.
Fluent in English, with strong communication skills for engaging across global and cross-functional environments.
Travel, Motor Vehicle Record & Physical/Environment Requirements:
Ability to travel for 25% of the time.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Engineering degree
PMP certification
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
