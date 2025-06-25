Program Manager Retail Experience
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Commercial Development & Growth is a global function within the H&M brand and our mission is to set and deliver on the global customer experience strategy to strengthen our brand and enable profitable sales. Together we develop, expand and optimize all sales channels while securing conditions for efficient operations leveraged by tech and strong collaboration across the organization.
Our function plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan through an elevated, inspirational, and relevant shopping experience that is centered around our product and provides competitive convenience for our customers.
The mission of the Retail Experience at Commercial Development & Growth is to grow and transform the portfolio by building exceptional store experiences, securing high productivity, financial resilience and a strong brand. This is done through holistic retail strategies, fueled by tech innovation and enabled through our global network of teams and partners.
As a Program Manager, you are responsible for making things happen - by making the complex easier and bringing people together to create success. This means you are responsible for leading cross functional high prioritized initiatives withing the area of physical retail, such as Next Gen Stores, often involving several functions and regions within the H&M Group.
Your responsibilities
Accelerate value creation in tight collaboration and empowerment of key stakeholders/contributors through:
Program planning and definition
Stakeholder & change management
Program execution
Budget and resource management
Leadership & team collaboration
Follow-up & reporting
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will work within the Retail Experience unit reporting to the Head of Retail Experience. As a Program Manager you will work cross-collaborative together with teams both within as well as outside the unit, such as Regions, Merchandising and Business Tech.
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE:
As a Program Manager, you'll take the lead on guiding a cross-functional teams throughout intiatives, making sure the right skills are in place and that time and effort are well estimated. It's all about keeping communication and collaboration smooth and efficient. You'll also be the go-to person for keeping stakeholders in the loop and making sure the initiative stays on track. You are a true relationship builder, with a flexible approach and are motivated by H&M's values.
To succeed in this role, you also have:
A bachelor's or preferable a master's degree in business, marketing, engineering, or a related field (equivalent work experience).
Solid experience from project / program management, gained from driving lager cross-functional initiatives.
Understanding of the building blocks of physical stores, and how they all impact each other and the customer experience.
Big passion for the future of retail.
5+ year's of experience within retail, with a wide business understanding within areas such as controlling, merchandising etc.
Experience from leadership role and great people skills.
Great communication, stakeholder management and analytical skills.
Additional Information
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm, please send your CV in English as soon as possible. If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your resume (no need for cover letter) no later than July 1st.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9403520