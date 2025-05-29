Program Manager

SF Time -HR Transformation Program Manager"* Oversees project execution, ensuring timelines, budgets, and objectives are met.* Coordinates with stakeholders to align project goals with business needs.* Manages risk assessment and mitigation strategies.* Designs scalable and efficient SuccessFactors' solutions based on business requirements.* Ensuring integration with existing systems and applications.* Provides technical guidance to the implementation team.* Analyzes HR business processes and aligns them with SuccessFactors modules.* Configures SuccessFactors based on organizational needs.* Works closely with HR teams to ensure user adoption and training."

