Program Manager
2025-05-29
SF Time -HR Transformation Program Manager"* Oversees project execution, ensuring timelines, budgets, and objectives are met.* Coordinates with stakeholders to align project goals with business needs.* Manages risk assessment and mitigation strategies.* Designs scalable and efficient SuccessFactors' solutions based on business requirements.* Ensuring integration with existing systems and applications.* Provides technical guidance to the implementation team.* Analyzes HR business processes and aligns them with SuccessFactors modules.* Configures SuccessFactors based on organizational needs.* Works closely with HR teams to ensure user adoption and training." Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
E-post: shruti.j@vhrsol.com
Arbetsgivare Vhr Solutions AB
113 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
